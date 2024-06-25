Not Like Them: The 2024 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

Every year, hip-hop fans anxiously wait for the day that the newest XXL Freshman Class will be revealed. Since its first edition in 2007, XXL has took the responsibility of spotlighting the stars that will shape the game’s future. For the past 17 years, making the XXL Freshman List has been a key milestone for the artists that have been fortunate enough to be named to it. From Latto to Nipsey Hussle to Kodak Black, each year a new batch of talent is celebrated for the work they’ve already put in and the impact they will surely have on the culture in the future. This week (June 24th), we found out who the latest group of up and coming artists who comprise the class are.

The 2024 XXL Freshman Class theme is “Not Like Us.” The individuals inducted into this year’s class have all proven that they posses a certain “it” factor that makes them stand out amongst their peers (and the game period, for that matter). Whether it be through their undeniable music, their unique swags or massive social media followings, the 11 artists who were selected this year have shown that they have more than what it takes not only to make a splash in the game but to also potentially end up on top of it. These artists continue to push the culture forward and advance what we look at as hip-hop today. Their futures are indeed bright!

XXL will release freestyles, cyphers, interviews and more with each Freshman over the next month. 808 Mafia leader and producer Southside, who created the beats for the highly anticipated freestyles, will also be interviewed about how the whole process went for him. The Freshman issue is now available everywhere and also gives an update on last year’s class and what they are up to.

Congratulations to all of the artists who were voted to be Freshman this year! We thought it would be pretty cool to make a playlist of our favorite songs from the 2024 XXL Freshman Class. Slide in the comments and let us know who your favorites are and if there’s anybody that you would’ve wanted to see make the list who didn’t!