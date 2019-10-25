Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up Of The 2000s

Ciara is one of those stars who just keeps on winning. From hitting the scene in 2004 as the queen of “Crunk & B” to transforming herself into a top model, the songstress shows no signs of slowing down. The mom of two, and wife to Russell Wilson, has been through so much over the last few years, and managed to turn lemons into lemonade.

In honor of Cici’s 34th trip around the sun, check out these photos of the hot mom’s glo up from 2004-2019.

1. ATL’s finest Source:Getty After graduating high school in 2003, Ciara signed to LaFace Records and went on to be hailed as the “First Lady of Crunk&B.”

2. Georgia Peach Source:Getty When Ciara hit the scene in 2004, she charmed the world with her dope dance moves and ATL swag.

3. Pre-Glam Squad Source:Getty Ciara’s 2004 fashion is completely the opposite of the glamazon’s style in 2016.

4. Crop Top Queen Source:Getty Before rocking her Calvins and couture gowns, Ciara was the queen of crop tops.

5. Goodies Source:Getty CiCi proved early on that she was body goals.

6. Puppy Love Source:Getty Back in 2005, Ciara went public with her relationship with Bow Wow. Although the pair didn’t last long, the union marked the first public relationship of many for the star.

7. 1, 2 Step Source:Getty Ciara was the Janet Jackson and Aaliyah for a new generation of kids. From dancing to singing to modeling, she’s an entertainer in the truest form.

8. Major bag alert Source:Getty In 2006, Ciara’s stock went up after winning her first Grammy Award for Best Music Video with Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control.”

9. Bad Gal Beefs Source:Getty Before becoming two of the most well known stars of our time, Ciara and Rihanna were just young girls trying to make a name for themselves. Although they’ve had some beef in between, their mission to A-list stardom was accomplished.

10. Can’t Leave Him Alone Source:Getty After her breakup with Bow Wow, Ciara attempted to keep her 2007 relationship with 50 Cent as private as possible. But anyone with eyes and ears could tell she was smitten with the rapper before they split in 2009. In 2016, 50 even revealed that he still speaks to her grandmother.

11. Squad Source:Getty From a singing Georgia peach to sitting front row at fashion shows with some of Hollywood’s It girls…glo’ up is an understatement.

12. Grown Woman Source:Getty In 2007, Ciara’s evolution from girl to woman was pretty evident for the world to see.

13. Model Behavior Source:Getty Even before signing a modeling contract in 2016, Ciara has been making the world her runway for as long as we’ve known her.

14. Abs of Steel Source:Getty A lot has changed over the years, except Ci’s toned and fit physique.

15. Shining star Source:Getty Ci’s glam went from cute to sexy over the years.

16. You Can’t Sit With Us Source:Getty CiCi has transformed into a fashion staple.

17. Future Source:Getty In 2013, Future and Ciara were super in love and seen traveling all over the world together. That same year, the couple became engaged and Ciara announced that she was expecting her first child.

18. Cutest pregnancy ever Source:Getty Ciara showed off her growing baby bump in 2013 and looked to be having the cutest pregnancy ever.

19. Working Mom Source:Getty Despite her very public and nasty split with Future, CiCi still managed to be mom goals.

20. Standing Pretty Source:Getty The Revlon Ambassador looks nothing less than red carpet ready whenever she steps out.