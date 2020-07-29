Growing Up Fast: These Recent Pics Of Kelly Rowland’s Son Titan Are Way Too Adorable

Back in 2014, Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their first child together and named him Titan.

Nearly six years later, the tiny tot has grown into the perfect mix between his mom and dad — seriously, we have the hardest time deciding who he looks like most. Either way, he’s definitely one of the cutest celebrity kids ever and his parents aren’t shy about posting him.

Most recently, Tim hit Instagram to double down on justice for Breonna Taylor, the Black paramedic who was in her own home when she was gunned down by police. Posting a photo of his son looking as though he was deep in thought, Tim captioned the sunny flick “Pondering on why the cops who killed Breonna Taylor haven’t been arrested……. #TitanTuesday.”

Kelly, who’s been very vocal about justice for the Black community during the recent protests, reposted the photo, quoting her husband.

Titan is growing up so fast and to celebrate him, we’ve gathered some of his most recent pics… check out all the preciousness below!

ALSO: Get Excited! These Classic Black Sitcoms Are Coming To Netflix Starting Next Month