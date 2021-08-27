Anya Taylor-Joy’s Proactive Approach To Dealing With Paparazzi, Plus 9 Of Her Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Anya Taylor-Joy is opening up about being famous and dealing with the paparazzi these days.

No stranger to television or film, the 25-year-old star has been in the game since dropping out of high school at 16 to pursue acting. Most recently, she’s been widely recognized for her role in The Queen’s Gambit. For her portrayal of chess prodigy Beth Harmon, Anya won a Critics Choice Television Award, Golden Globe, and SAG Award — and was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Needless to say, the miniseries is worth the watch. Now, Anya covers the October issue of Tatler Magazine and talks all about her growing fame inside.

On her experience with fans and paparazzi: “‘Most people are sweet and kind and just want to have a conversation, and I love that,’ says Anya. And the others? ‘Well, there are other times when you’re just one person facing off against 20 and that’s just physically not safe,’ she pauses. ‘It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street.’”

On how she decided to deal with the paps one time: “I went out and I said, ‘Hello, my name is Anya. Let’s lower down the camera and let’s meet.’ I am not prey. I don’t want to run. I’d rather be like, ‘I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?’”

We’ve got to say, we love her take-charge approach; get into her full Tatler profile here. If you haven’t seen The Queen’s Gambit, check out the trailer and tune in on Netflix. Plus, more gorgeous moments from the actress below.