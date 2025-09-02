A Community Celebration: Da Brat & Judy, TS Madison, Saucy Santana & Many More Attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, the country’s leading LGBTQ+ annual pride celebration, concluded its 2025 celebration yesterday (September 1st). This year’s festivities included the annual Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park, Gala & Influencer Dinner, R&B Brunch, Empowerment Mental Health and Wealth Brunch, and nightly parties at Atlanta’s finest venues. Returning for its 6th year was Mayor Andre Dickens’ Atlanta Black Pride Reception held at Atlanta City Hall. The near week long Pride Celebration included special appearances by TS Madison, Saucy Santana, Tiffany Evans, Suki, Terrell Carter, Milan Christopher, Diamond The Body, Reco Chapple, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, Steezo, 4N Yardi, Damez and more.

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart received the Cultural Impact Award at the 6th Mayor’s Atlanta Black Pride Reception, presented by the City of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens. The fourth annual Black Excellence Influencer’s Dinner was hosted by RockStars Production and Traxx Girls on Friday, August 29th at the Starling Hotel. The highly anticipated affair served as a fundraiser to benefit Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The 2025 honorees included: Attorney Jasmin Robinson; Director/Filmmaker and Writer Des Grey; Actor/designer and stylist Carter The Body, former NBA Player Ty Young, Big Sexy, Journalist and Co Founder of Gaye Magazine Keith “K. Keith” McRae; Fashion Designer Reco Chapple, State Senator Rashaun Kemp and Acting Executive Director of NAESM Wayne Woodson.

On Sunday, August 31st, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park showcased the 13th annual Pure Heat Community Festival; also known as a free “day of unity.” The cultural event was equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways, all designed to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision. TS Madison received the annual Humanitarian Award; Trinity K. Bonet (Ru Paul’s Drag Race) and Celebrity wardrobe stylist Ryan Christopher received the annual Trailblazer Award. Previous festival honoree, Saucy Santana performed a medley of fan favorites and new music.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend was powered by Gilead Sciences, with additional sponsorship provided by: GayE Magazine, V103, AHF, Men Engagement Network Powered By Aid Atlanta, Grady Memorial Hospital, SOCAH Center Dermatology Staff, American Red Cross, Snap4Freedom, PFlag. The Law Office of Amanda Young, Sean Lamont Original’s, Nation Hotel Group, Bavarian-Nordic, Human Rights Campaign and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Check out some photos from the exciting weekend below! Visit AtlantaPrideWeekend.com and AtlantaBlackPrideLDR.com for more information about Atlanta Black Pride Weekend (ABPW). ABPW welcomes all identifying genders to participate in all events. A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities will benefit homeless LGBTQIA+ youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS via The Vision Community Foundation.

1. 4n Yardi Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 2. Big Marco Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 3. Da Brat & Judy Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend – the country’s leading LGBTQ+ annual pride celebration concluded its 2025 celebration today. 2025 festivities included the annual Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park, Gala & Influencer Dinner, R&B Brunch, Empowerment Mental Health and Wealth Brunch, and nightly parties at Atlanta’s finest venues. Returning for its 6th year was Mayor Andre Dickens’ Atlanta Black Pride Reception held at Atlanta City Hall. The near week long Pride Celebration included special appearances by: TS Madison, Saucy Santana, Tiffany Evans, Suki, Terrell Carter, Milan Christopher, Diamond The Body, Reco Chapple, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, Steezo, 4N Yardi, Damez and more. atlanta black pride weekend 4. Packed Crowd Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 5. Damez Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 6. Derek J Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 7. Da Brat & Judy With Their Awards Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 8. Diamond Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 9. Dr Heavenly & Quad Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 10. Gilead Scienes Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 11. Jhonni Blaze Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 12. Keith McRae Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 13. Keke Wyatt Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 14. Mayor Andre & Rashad Burgess Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 15. Melissa Scott & Des Gray Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 16. Melissa Scott & Diamond Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 17. Melissa Scott & Jasmin Brown Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 18. Milan Christopher Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 19. Noel Niks Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 20. Rashad Bugress & OC Allen Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 21. Reco Chapple & Derek J Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 22. Ryan Christopher Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 23. Saucy Santana Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 24. Scholarship Presentation Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 25. Senator Rashaun Kemp Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 26. Stasha Sanchez Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 27. Suki Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 28. Terrell Carter Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 29. Tiffany Evans Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 30. Trinity K. Bonet Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 31. TS Madison Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend