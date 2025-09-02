Subscribe
A Community Celebration: Da Brat & Judy, TS Madison, Saucy Santana & Many More Attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Published on September 2, 2025

Atlanta Black Pride

Source: Atlanta Black Pride Weekend / Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, the country’s leading LGBTQ+ annual pride celebration, concluded its 2025 celebration yesterday (September 1st). This year’s festivities included the annual Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park, Gala & Influencer Dinner, R&B Brunch, Empowerment Mental Health and Wealth Brunch, and nightly parties at Atlanta’s finest venues. Returning for its 6th year was Mayor Andre Dickens’ Atlanta Black Pride Reception held at Atlanta City Hall. The near week long Pride Celebration included special appearances by TS Madison, Saucy Santana, Tiffany Evans, Suki, Terrell Carter, Milan Christopher, Diamond The Body, Reco Chapple, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, Steezo, 4N Yardi, Damez and more.

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart received the Cultural Impact Award at the 6th Mayor’s Atlanta Black Pride Reception, presented by the City of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens. The fourth annual Black Excellence Influencer’s Dinner was hosted by RockStars Production and Traxx Girls on Friday, August 29th at the Starling Hotel. The highly anticipated affair served as a fundraiser to benefit Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The 2025 honorees included: Attorney Jasmin Robinson; Director/Filmmaker and Writer Des Grey; Actor/designer and stylist Carter The Body, former NBA Player Ty Young, Big Sexy, Journalist and Co Founder of Gaye Magazine Keith “K. Keith” McRae; Fashion Designer Reco Chapple,  State Senator Rashaun Kemp and Acting Executive Director of NAESM Wayne Woodson.

On Sunday, August 31st, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park showcased the 13th annual Pure Heat Community Festival; also known as a free “day of unity.” The cultural event was equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways, all designed to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision. TS Madison received the annual Humanitarian Award; Trinity K. Bonet (Ru Paul’s Drag Race) and Celebrity wardrobe stylist Ryan Christopher received the annual Trailblazer Award. Previous festival honoree, Saucy Santana performed a medley of fan favorites and new music.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend was powered by Gilead Sciences, with additional sponsorship provided by: GayE Magazine, V103, AHF, Men Engagement Network Powered By Aid Atlanta, Grady Memorial Hospital, SOCAH Center Dermatology Staff, American Red Cross, Snap4Freedom, PFlag. The Law Office of Amanda Young, Sean Lamont Original’s, Nation Hotel Group, Bavarian-Nordic, Human Rights Campaign and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Check out some photos from the exciting weekend below! Visit AtlantaPrideWeekend.com and AtlantaBlackPrideLDR.com for more information about Atlanta Black Pride Weekend (ABPW). ABPW welcomes all identifying genders to participate in all events. A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities will benefit homeless LGBTQIA+ youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS via The Vision Community Foundation.

1. 4n Yardi

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

2. Big Marco

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

3. Da Brat & Judy

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

4. Packed Crowd

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

5. Damez

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

6. Derek J

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

7. Da Brat & Judy With Their Awards

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

8. Diamond

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

9. Dr Heavenly & Quad

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

10. Gilead Scienes

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

11. Jhonni Blaze

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

12. Keith McRae

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

13. Keke Wyatt

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

14. Mayor Andre & Rashad Burgess

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

15. Melissa Scott & Des Gray

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

16. Melissa Scott & Diamond

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

17. Melissa Scott & Jasmin Brown

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

18. Milan Christopher

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

19. Noel Niks

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

20. Rashad Bugress & OC Allen

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

21. Reco Chapple & Derek J

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

22. Ryan Christopher

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

23. Saucy Santana

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

24. Scholarship Presentation

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

25. Senator Rashaun Kemp

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

26. Stasha Sanchez

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

27. Suki

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

28. Terrell Carter

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

29. Tiffany Evans

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

30. Trinity K. Bonet

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

31. TS Madison

Atlanta Black Pride Source:Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

