Power Isn’t Given, It’s Taken: Netflix Releases The Official Season 2 Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’

Published on August 21, 2025

Beauty In The Black Season 2 Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix blessed fans today (August 21st) with the official trailer for Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty In Black. Continue reading to check it out and to get an idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.

The series’ second season picks up right where the last one ended, with a new head Bellarie in charge. After marrying businessman Horace Bellarie, former Chicago club dancer Kimmie has ascended to a powerful new position as the new woman leading the Beauty in Black makeup empire. As she takes the reins of the Bellarie empire, Kimmie confronts a vicious family power struggle, where betrayal, greed and danger lurk at every turn.

Season 2 stars Taylor Polidore Williams (Snowfall, All American: Homecoming), Ricco Ross (P-Valley, General Hospital), Julian Horton (Loose AF, First Family, Tough Love: Atlanta), Steven G. Norfleet (Watchmen, Genius, Ruthless), Crystle Stewart (For Better or Worse), Debbi Morgan (All My Children, The Young and the Restless, Power, Power Book II: Ghost), Richard Lawson (How Stella Got Her Groove Back, For Colored Girls), Charles Malik Whitfield (The Guardian, Empire, Chicago Med) and Amber Reign Smith (Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Rap Sh!t).

Beauty In Black was created, written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland served as producers for Tyler Perry Studios. Part one of Season 2 will premiere on September 11th. While we patiently wait, check out the official trailer and some new images from the season below. Share your thoughts in the comment section!

 

1. Their Faces Say It All

Beauty In The Black Season 2 Assets Source:Netflix

2. Road To Recovery

Beauty In The Black Season 2 Assets Source:Netflix

3. This Season Will Be Intense

Beauty In The Black Season 2 Assets Source:Netflix

4. Who Doesn’t Love A Family Meeting?

Beauty In The Black Season 2 Assets Source:Netflix

5. Kimmie’s Back

Beauty In The Black Season 2 Assets Source:Netflix

6. How Will This Play Out?

Beauty In The Black Season 2 Assets Source:Netflix

