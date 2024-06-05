Subscribe
10 Best Intergenerational Casting Choices In TV & Film From ‘Queen Charlotte’ To ‘Black Cake’

Published on June 5, 2024

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix

One viral thread asked social media users which TV show or film had the best intergenerational casting. TV and film enthusiasts chimed in with their favorites from Hulu’s “Black Cake” to Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte.” Check out a round up of our favorite intergenerational casting choices inside.

Casting is an important factor in any show or movie. It makes the idea of family feel more authentic when the mom actually looks like the daughter, or when the show goes back in time and the younger version really resembles the older version. Shows like ABC’s “This Is Us,” “Black Cake” and “House of the Dragon” did a great job of finding realistic casting pairs that made fans believe they were truly family.

Social media user (@misssneed) shared a post saying that Shondaland and Netlfix did a great job casting “Bridgerton’s” Queen Charlotte and her younger version in its prequel series “Queen Charlotte.” The original Queen Charlotte in “Bridgerton” is portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel and Netflix’s prequel series cast India Amarteifio as a Young Queen Charlotte.

Several other fans quoted the post with their favorites from other films and TV shows like ABC’s “This Is Us,” Hulu’s “Black Cake,” Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia,” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” The way these casting directors need to be awarded for their skilled casting is something to marvel in.

Check out the original post below:

How’d they do? Comment some of your favorite intergenerational casting pairs below.

Check out a round up of our favorites here:

1. Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte

2. Black Cake

3. This Is Us (Beth)

4. This Is Us (Kate)

5. Little Fires Everywhere

6. A League Of Their Own

7. Private Practice

8. Abbott Elementary

9. House of the Dragon

10. Ginny & Georgia

