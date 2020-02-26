Ladies Love Cool James: 10 LL Songs Fans Will Never Forget

Today is a special day. We don’t know how many LL Cool J fans are reading this right now, but on February 26, 1991, the living legend officially released his single “Mama Said Knock You Out” and had the whole industry talking. By 1991, LL had already achieved an ample amount of commercial success with his albums Radio and Bigger and Deffer, but his third studio album, Walking With A Panther, was criticized by Hip Hop lovers as too commercial. He released his fourth studio album Mama Said Knock You Out in 1990 to hush his critics and sold over two million copies — once again. The title track is a less-than-subtle reminder of his ability.

“Don’t call it a comeback, I been here for years/ Rockin my peers and puttin’ suckas in fear/ Makin’ the tears rain down like a monsoon/ Listen to the bass go boom!,” he raps, the theme of the video positioning LL as a heavyweight in the ring of Hip Hop. And we all know how the hook goes… “I’m gonna knock you out, Mama said knock you out/ I’m gonna knock you out, Mama said knock you out.”

Today, LL is a household name and respected across the industry as a family man, rapper, host, actor, producer, author, and more. And, one look at his Instagram account and you’ll see he’s all about showing love to his fellow entertainers. Check out the official video for “Mama Said Knock You Out” below, plus 9 other LL songs we’ll never forget.