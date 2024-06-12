Subscribe
Movies

Live Fearlessly, Love Boldly, Dream Dangerously: BET+ Releases The Official ‘YOUNG. WILD. FREE.’ Trailer Starring Algee Smith, Sanaa Lathan, Sierra Capri & Mike Epps + First Look Images

Published on June 12, 2024

Young.Wild.Free Assets

Source: Courtesy / BET Plus

BET+ blessed fans this week (June 11th) by releasing the official trailer for its upcoming original film YOUNG. WILD. FREE. Click inside to check it out!

In the film, Brandon is a hot-tempered high school senior living a rough life. Between struggling in school, caring for his two younger siblings and having just been let go from his job, he often uses his art as an escape from the confines of his subdued day-to-day life. Enter Cassidy, a bedazzled bad girl dripping in confidence, freedom and danger. After Brandon is robbed at gunpoint (by Cassidy) and lured in by her whimsy, Brandon teams up with Cassidy, seamlessly slipping into the role of Clyde to her Bonnie as they make their way down an increasingly perilous path.

YOUNG. WILD. FREE. stars Algee Smith (The New Edition Story, Detroit, Euphoria) as Brandon Huffman, Sierra Capri (On My Block, American Skin) as Cassidy, Sanaa Lathan (The Best Man, Love & Basketball, Brown Sugar) as Janice Huffman and Mike Epps (Next Friday, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, The Upshaws) as Lamont.

The movie was directed by the Emmy nominated Thembi L. Banks (Only Murders in the Building), marking her feature directorial debut. Banks also wrote the screenplay alongside Juel Taylor based on a story from Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. Rettenmaier, Taylor, Banks and Sanna Lathan all served as executive producers in addition to Codie Elaine Oliver, Charlotte Koh, Prince Baggett, Jo Henriquez, Mark R. Wright and Jenna Cavelle. Charles D. King, James Lopez, Poppy Hanks, Tommy Oliver, Baron Davis and Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd all took on producer responsibilities.

The BET+ original film will premiere on JUne 27th, exclusively on BET+. Before then, check out the official trailer and some first look images from the film below. Share your thoughts in the comments!

1. Tough Conversations

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

2. Mother-Son Relationships >

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

3. They’re Obviously On Different Pages

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

4. That Fridge Is For Sure Empty

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

5. Sanaa Lathan As Janice Huffman

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

6. Falling For Each Other?

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

7. Delivering Bad News?

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

8. Sierra Capri As Cassidy

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

9. Algee Smith As Brandon Huffman

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

10. Views

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

11. California Cruisin’

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

12. Movie Dates Are Classic

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

13. Mama Knows Best

Young.Wild.Free Assets Source:BET Plus

Algee Smith bet Celebrity news
