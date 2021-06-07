Baddie Bey In The Building! 52 Of Beyoncé’s Best Courtside Moments

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Update: June 7, 2021 | 1:07 P.M. EST

Jayoncé turned heads this weekend as they hit up the Brooklyn Nets game. Sporting a face mask for the festivities, Bey was dripping in jewels and Jay looked happier than ever. We updated our gallery below with Baddie Bey’s most recent courtside LEWK. Enjoy!

—–

The goddess Beyoncé went viral once again – but what’s new?

The superstar mom of three (shoutout to Blue Ivy Carter and the twins!) and wife to billionaire Jay-Z hit up the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday, June 6, for some hubby time. But, they are who they are, so someone is always trying to chat them up. In this specific instance, wife to Warriors owner Joe Lacob kept leaning over Bey to speak with Jay… a conversation Hov didn’t really seem interested in having and for her part, Bey seemed a little annoyed because ol’ girl was invading her personal space.

Bey looked hella annoyed (like, Girl Move!) or maybe she was just in her own world, dreaming up her next Homecoming — who knows? But one thing’s for sure… she was looking super cute. She hit Instagram with a bunch of photos from their night out… see those below.

Bey looking cute while courtside … also nothing new. Receipts below.