Beyoncé’s Best Renaissance Looks So Far & How She’s Sparked A Demand For Silver & Metallic Fashion

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance tour in Stockholm and it has sparked a worldwide demand for silver and metallic fashion. Read more about fans growing desire for Beyoncé’s Renaissance inspired looks and check out a few of our favorites inside.

The beloved performer announced an exclusive collaboration with luxury brand Balmain ahead of the highly-anticipated Renaissance tour. Each of the collaboration’s designs is specifically inspired by one of the sixteen songs on her seventh solo album titled RENAISSANCE. Beyoncé wears a combination of designers from Balmain pearls, custom Loewe’s bodysuit to an Alexander McQueen catsuit.

Fans rushed to purchase the very expensive concert tickets, and naturally, they had to find the perfect outfit to wear to the show. Google search data shows that online searches for various fashion terms have exploded worldwide due to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

A new finding by fashion site Nasty Gal reveals exactly what every fan is wearing to the Renaissance tour, according to Google searches. The analysis revealed that online interest in ‘metallic cowboy boots’ skyrocketed 488 percent after the first night of tour, as well as Google searches for ‘silver cowboy boots’ which have also risen 300 percent worldwide, and searches for ‘disco cowboy hat’, which are up 525 percent too, inspired by Beyoncé’s look from the Renaissance tour poster.

“Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Renaissance tour is finally upon us,” a Nasty Gal spokesperson shared. “And for those fans lucky enough to get their hands on the coveted tickets, the perfect Renaissance album-inspired outfit is also needed for the night.”

Searches for ‘silver bodysuit’ and ‘silver corset’ have also risen 426 percent and 669 percent, respectively, since the first night of the tour, in addition to ‘thigh-high boots’, which have increased 203 percent, inspired by Beyoncé’s own rouched white thigh-high boots worn on stage by GEDEBE.

“Google searches for the term ‘Renaissance tour outfits’ have increased by 658 percent in the past seven days,” the spokesperson added. “Suggesting that the first night of the tour has urged fans to look for outfit inspiration that reflects the Renaissance album’s futuristic-cowboy aesthetic. These increases in searches tell us exactly what everyone is wearing to the tour, with many fans wanting to emulate Beyoncé iconic and daring style, so expect to see plenty of chromatic cowboy boots, head-to-toe silver, and disco-embellished cowboy hats on your tour date.”

Renaissance is redefining classic rodeo looks with impressive and creative metallic and silver cowboy looks. Still, Beyoncé in Balmain is setting the precedent higher than ever.

