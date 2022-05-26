Find Your Way Back: A Gallery of Black Celebrities Traveling To Africa

These Black celebrities are finding their way back home to Africa. In recent months, celebrities like Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby and more head back to the continent to explore and give back to the place where our ancestors lived. Check out a gallery of these famous faces who have taken their talents to Africa below.
In honor of Africa Day yesterday (May 25), we celebrate with a list of Black American talent exploring their roots. Africa Day is observed annually to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which was created on May 25, 1963. It is the precursor of the African Union (AU).
As we commemorate this day, we reflect on the accomplishments of people across the African continent, and on the challenges they still endure. This year’s theme focused on the importance of addressing malnutrition and food insecurity.
From Compton to Ghana, rapper Kendrick Lamar visited Accra, Ghana. The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper appeared to be filming something ahead of his album release. Lamar also visited The Freedom Skatepark, Ghana’s first ever skatepark founded by the late Virgil Abloh.
America hasn’t been super kind to Black people since its inception. Especially in the last few years, the country has shown its utter hatred for Black and Brown people alike. In the words of Beyoncé, “find your way back. Don’t let this life drive you crazy.” It’s great to see Black celebrities visiting home.
Check out this gallery of Black celebrities who visited Africa below.
1. Kendrick Lamar in GhanaSource:Spotify
Kendrick Lamar spent some time in Ghana where he appeared to be recording a video and supporting Virgil Abloh’s skatepark.
2. DaBaby in NigeriaSource:RapRespectful
DaBaby has visited Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria. On Monday, May 16, the rapper arrived in Nigeria with a rousing welcome. DaBaby shared some videos on his Instagram stories when he arrived.
3. Beyoncé in South AfricaSource:__Onixivy
Beyoncé has traveled back to Africa countless times now. One of her most memorable times there was when she performed for Global Citizen Festival’s Mandela 100 in South Africa. Her husband, Jay-Z, also joined her on stage.
4. Erykah Badu in South AfricaSource:DahnDahlas
Erykah Badu has visited the land several times. This is a throwback of her singing in Cape Town at a popular jazz festival in 2002.
5. Ludacris in GabonSource:bersain__
Ludacris is now a citizen of Gabon, the native country of his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. The rapper and actor traveled to the central African country during the Christmas holidays a few years ago with his family. While they were there, Ludacris, his mother, and daughters also took on Gabonese citizenship.
6. Idris ElbaSource:AmeyawDebrah
In 2019, Idris Elba was given the citizenship of his father’s native country Sierra Leone.
7. Tiffany Haddish in EritreaSource:hawelti
In May 2019, the American comedian and actress became a full citizen of Eritrea, the birthplace of her father, who moved to the United States as a refugee before she was born. She first visited Eritrea in 2018 to bury her father, Tsihaye Reda Haddish.
8. Samuel L. Jackson in GabonSource:AfricaStoryLive
Like many African-Americans, Samuel L. Jackson wanted to discover his ancestry and he found them deeply rooted in Gabon. Jackson visited Gabon where he met with the president, Ali Bongo Ondimba and his wife, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba. Jackson was given Gabonese citizenship and a passport.