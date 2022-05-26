Find Your Way Back: A Gallery of Black Celebrities Traveling To Africa

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

These Black celebrities are finding their way back home to Africa. In recent months, celebrities like Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby and more head back to the continent to explore and give back to the place where our ancestors lived. Check out a gallery of these famous faces who have taken their talents to Africa below.

In honor of Africa Day yesterday (May 25), we celebrate with a list of Black American talent exploring their roots. Africa Day is observed annually to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which was created on May 25, 1963. It is the precursor of the African Union (AU).

As we commemorate this day, we reflect on the accomplishments of people across the African continent, and on the challenges they still endure. This year’s theme focused on the importance of addressing malnutrition and food insecurity.

From Compton to Ghana, rapper Kendrick Lamar visited Accra, Ghana. The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper appeared to be filming something ahead of his album release. Lamar also visited The Freedom Skatepark, Ghana’s first ever skatepark founded by the late Virgil Abloh.

America hasn’t been super kind to Black people since its inception. Especially in the last few years, the country has shown its utter hatred for Black and Brown people alike. In the words of Beyoncé, “find your way back. Don’t let this life drive you crazy.” It’s great to see Black celebrities visiting home.

Check out this gallery of Black celebrities who visited Africa below.