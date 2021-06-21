Black Girl Magic: Five Reasons Why Track & Field Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Is ‘That Girl’

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is now ranked as one of the top ten fastest women for the 100 meter with a personal best of 10.72 seconds. Fans can’t stop talking about Richardson after discovering more of her journey since her latest win on June 19 at the U.S. Olympic Trials, qualifying her for the Tokyo Games.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s most recent historic performance was followed by a loving and warm embrace with her grandmother and closest loved, who were there to support and celebrate her. Cameras followed Richardson’s moves intently after her race sure to describe every detail of her appearance from the vibrant hair to the long nails. She is later interviewed by one reporter in this viral video where she reveals that she lost her biological mom just a week prior to this life-changing race.

Richardson is the second fastest woman in the world next to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with a time of 10.63 seconds. She is currently the front-runner to win in this week’s 200-meter race where she currently has the fastest qualifying time at 22.11 seconds. If she goes on to win gold in Tokyo next month, she’ll be the first American woman to do so since Gail Devers in 1996.

The 21-year-old athlete has become a household name in a short 10.72 seconds. What we admire most about Richardson, aside from her apparent resilience and tenacity, is her ability to recognize she is simply “that girl.” She is on her way to becoming the greatest US women’s sprinter since the legendary Flo Jo. Rightfully so, we’re taking Sha’Carri’s advice on how to be the best version of ourselves. Take a look at this list of the athlete’s most helpful tips on being “that girl.”