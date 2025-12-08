The Best Black Christmas Episodes In TV History

Updated: Dec. 8, 2025 5:00 pm

The Christmas season is officially here, and with it comes the perfect excuse to slow down, cozy up on the couch, and binge all your favorite Black sitcoms. There’s something so comforting about revisiting the shows we grew up on — the laughter, the life lessons, the fashion, and the unmistakable holiday magic that only Black TV families can deliver. This special ‘What to Watch’ list is all about celebrating that nostalgia with a roundup of the best Christmas episodes in Black TV history.

RELATED: Make The Holidays Brighter: 10 Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season

Whether you’re traveling, taking a much-needed break from work, or just trying to stay warm under a blanket, these episodes are guaranteed to lift your holiday spirit. As you gear up to spend time with your real-life loved ones around the Christmas tree, don’t forget to tap into the joy of your TV family too. Iconic shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Living Single, Family Matters, Girlfriends, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris, Black-ish, A Different World, and so many more gave us holiday classics that still feel just as good today.

This week’s What to Watch roundup highlights 10 memorable Christmas episodes that capture everything we love about the season. From over-the-top gift giving to hilarious family misunderstandings to heartfelt moments that still get us a little misty-eyed, these are the TV moments we love. Some episodes show our favorite characters scrambling to pull off the perfect holiday, while others remind us what the season is really about: love, connection, and a whole lot of laughter.

Love Global Grind? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

What makes these episodes timeless is how deeply they resonate. Even if you’re spending this holiday season solo, you’re never truly alone when you can tap into the joy of your TV families. Will’s jokes still land, Martin still acts up, Khadijah still keeps the crew together, Melanie and Derwin still argue as only they can, and the Evans family still makes us believe in miracles on “Good Times.” These episodes hit because they feel familiar. The traditions, the chaos, the culture, and the heart all take place in every Black home around the holidays.

So, before the holiday break officially begins, take a moment to revisit the shows that shaped us. Make some hot cocoa, wrap the last of your gifts, and let these classic episodes play in the background while you get into the festive spirit.

Scroll through and check out some of our favorite Christmas-themed episodes from classic Black sitcoms. Then, be sure to comment on your favorite holiday episode below. We want to know which episode still gets you in your feels every year.

Happy holidays and happy streaming!

Check out a list of the best Black Christmas episodes in TV history below:

1. Living Single – “Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow…Dammit” (S3, Episode 13) Source:YouTube The gang takes a trip to the childhood Canadian cabin Overton used to frequent as kid, but a cranky Mountie and a series of mishaps dampen the mood. Regina’s mad at Khadijah for stealing a man she didn’t even want and Kyle and Maxine are running around like horny teens until gift giving goes wrong. But by the end, everyone’s cool and Synclaire helps Overton realize that the people you love are what makes the holidays special. Disclaimer: This clip is from another episode. 2. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – “Deck The Halls” (S1, Episode 15) Source:YouTube Will tries to get Ashley into the Christmas spirit, but his garish decorating annoys the neighbours, especially Evander Holyfield. 3. Girlfriends – “Merry Ex-Mas” (S4, Episode 11) Source:YouTube Maya invites her ex-husband and his new woman to a tree-trimming party with the girlfriends. 4. Black-ish – “Black Santa/White Christmas” (S1, Episode 10) Source:YouTube Dre endeavors to take over the role of office Santa from the head of human resources; Bow gets sick of competing with Ruby over who cooks Christmas Eve dinner. 5. Martin – “Swing Thing” (S4, Episode 13) Source:YouTube While attending a Christmas party at the invitation of Gina’s client, Martin and Tommy learn the guests are swapping partners. 6. The Bernie Mac Show – “Road to Tradition” (S3, Episode 3) Source:YouTube When the children become obsessed with gifts, Bernie decides to cancel Christmas altogether. Wanda loses the Christmas spirit when she tries to get everyone on her staff a gift. 7. Kenan & Kel – “Merry Christmas, Kenan” (S1, Episode 11) Source:YouTube Kenan has been saving up to buy the world’s coolest mountain bike. He learns the true spirit of Christmas when he takes a job as Santa at a department store. 8. The Game “The Ghost of Derwin Past” (S2, Episode 10) Source:YouTube Melanie decides to spend Christmas with Dionne. Dionne learns that an endorsement opportunity she pitched has been resurrected. 9. Family Matters – “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Urkel” (S4, Episode 10) Source:YouTube Laura and Steve switch bodies after her guardian angel grants her a wish at Christmas. 10. One On One – “Everybody Loves Whom?” (S2, Episode 11) Source:YouTube Flex becomes jealous when he bumps into his ex-wife and her new beau (guest star David Ramsey) at Duane’s Christmas party.