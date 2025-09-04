Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Subscribe
For much of its early history, the National Football League largely excluded Black athletes from the quarterback position due to racial stereotypes and institutional bias. Trailblazers like Fritz Pollard (who played quarterback in the early professional era in the 1920s) and Willie Thrower (the first Black quarterback to appear in a modern NFL game in 1953) broke through against long odds. Despite impressive collegiate accomplishments, many Black quarterbacks were relegated to other positions or overlooked entirely. One notable example was Warren Moon, who led the University of Washington to prominence but went undrafted in 1978 and had to prove himself in the Canadian Football League before enjoying a Hall of Fame NFL career.

Over time, representation grew. James “Shack” Harris became the first Black quarterback to start an NFL season opener in 1969, while Doug Williams, in 1988, became the first Black quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl title, earning MVP honors in the process. Michael Vick, who was drafted first overall in 2001, shattered another barrier, becoming the first Black quarterback to go #1 overall. These milestones were followed by continued excellence. Steve McNair, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and others have pushed Black quarterbacks into the spotlight, earning MVP awards, Heisman trophies, and league-wide recognition.

As of the early 2020s, Black quarterbacks have become dominant figures in the NFL. The 2023 Super Bowl, featuring Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, was the first to showcase two Black starting quarterbacks, a moment widely celebrated for its cultural significance. At this point, the presence of Black quarterbacks is expected. While stereotypes and scrutiny remain an undercurrent, the achievements of these players have transformed perceptions and opportunities across the league.

This year marks a historic milestone. For the first time in NFL history, 16 Black quarterbacks are slated to start in Week 1. This equates to half the league, setting a new record. As we celebrate this progress, here’s a look at these groundbreaking starters. Let us know which QBs are your favorites and your predictions for this exciting upcoming NFL season.

1. Bryce Young

Source:bryceyoung

Team: Carolina Panthers

Age: 24

Career Stats: 26 TDs/19 INTs/5,280 passing yards/502 rushing yards  

2. Caleb Williams

Source:ayeeecaleb

Team: Chicago Bears

Age: 23

Career Stats: 20 TDs/6 INTs/3,541 passing yards

3. Cam Ward

Source:camward

Team: Tennessee Titans

Age: 23 

Career Stats: (ROOKIE: N/A)

4. CJ Stroud

Source:cj7stroud

Team: Houston Texans 

Age: 23

Career Stats: 43 TDs/17 INTs/7,835 passing yards

Accomplishments: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2023); Pro Bowl (2023); PFWA All-Rookie Team (2023)

5. Dak Prescott

Source:_4dak

Team: Dallas Cowboys 

Age: 32

Career Stats: 213 TDs/82 INTs/31,437 passing yards 

Accomplishments: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2016), Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2022), Second-team All-Pro (2023), 3× Pro Bowl (2016, 2018, 2023), NFL passing touchdowns leader (2023), PFWA All-Rookie Team (2016)

6. Geno Smith

Source:geno

Team: Las Vegas Raiders 

Age: 34

Career Stats: 105 TDs/72 INTs/19,143 passing yards 

Accomplishments: NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2022), 2× Pro Bowl (2022, 2023), NFL completion percentage leader (2022)

7. Jalen Hurts

Source:jalenhurts

Team: Philadelphia Eagles 

Age: 27

Career Stats: 85 TDs/39 INTs/14,667 passing yards/3,133 rushing yards/55 rushing TDs

Accomplishments: Super Bowl champion (LIX), Super Bowl MVP (LIX), Second-team All-Pro (2022), 2× Pro Bowl (2022, 2023), Bert Bell Award (2022)

8. Jayden Daniels

Source:thatkidjayden

Team: Washington Commanders 

Age: 24

Career Stats: 25 TDs/9 INTs/3,568 passing yards/891 rushing yards/6 rushing TDs

Accomplishments: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2024), Pro Bowl (2024)

9. Jordan Love

Source:jordan3love

Team: Green Bay Packers

Age: 26

Career Stats: 60 TDs/25 INTs/8,154 passing yards

10. Justin Fields

Source:justinfields

Team: New York Jets 

Age: 26

Career Stats: 45 TDs/31 INTs/7,780 passing yards/2,509 rushing yards/9 rushing TDs

11. Kyler Murray

Source:k1

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Age: 28 

Career Stats: 115 TDs/57 INTs/19,498 passing yards/3,020 rushing yards/31 rushing TDs

Accomplishments: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2019), 2× Pro Bowl (2020, 2021), PFWA All-Rookie Team (2019)

12. Lamar Jackson

Source:new_era8

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Age: 

Career Stats: 166 TDs/49 INTs/20,059 passing yards/6,173 rushing yards/33 rushing TDs

Accomplishments: 2× NFL Most Valuable Player (2019, 2023), 3× First-team All-Pro (2019, 2023, 2024), 4× Pro Bowl (2019, 2021, 2023, 2024), NFL passing touchdowns leader (2019), NFL passer rating leader (2024), 2× Bert Bell Award (2019, 2023)

13. Michael Penix Jr.

Source:themp9

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Age: 25

Career Stats: 3 TDs/3 INTs/775 passing yards 

14. Patrick Mahomes

Source:patrickmahomes

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Age: 29

Career Stats: 245 TDs/74 INTs/32,352 passing yards

Accomplishments: 3× Super Bowl champion (2019, 2022, 2023), 3× Super Bowl MVP (2019, 2022, 2023), 2× NFL Most Valuable Player (2018, 2022), NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2018), 2× First-team All-Pro (2018, 2022), Second-team All-Pro (2020), 6× Pro Bowl (2018–2023), NFL passing yards leader (2022), 2× NFL passing touchdowns leader (2018, 2022), Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year (2020), Bert Bell Award (2018)

15. Russell Wilson

Source:dangerusswilson

Team: New York Giants

Age: 36

Career Stats: 350 TDs/111 INTs/46,135 passing yards/5,462 rushing yards/31 rushing TDs

16. Spencer Rattler

Source:spencer_rattler

Team: New Orleans Saints 

Age: 24

Career Stars: 4 TDs/5 INTs/1,317 passing yards 

