Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

For much of its early history, the National Football League largely excluded Black athletes from the quarterback position due to racial stereotypes and institutional bias. Trailblazers like Fritz Pollard (who played quarterback in the early professional era in the 1920s) and Willie Thrower (the first Black quarterback to appear in a modern NFL game in 1953) broke through against long odds. Despite impressive collegiate accomplishments, many Black quarterbacks were relegated to other positions or overlooked entirely. One notable example was Warren Moon, who led the University of Washington to prominence but went undrafted in 1978 and had to prove himself in the Canadian Football League before enjoying a Hall of Fame NFL career.
Over time, representation grew. James “Shack” Harris became the first Black quarterback to start an NFL season opener in 1969, while Doug Williams, in 1988, became the first Black quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl title, earning MVP honors in the process. Michael Vick, who was drafted first overall in 2001, shattered another barrier, becoming the first Black quarterback to go #1 overall. These milestones were followed by continued excellence. Steve McNair, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and others have pushed Black quarterbacks into the spotlight, earning MVP awards, Heisman trophies, and league-wide recognition.
As of the early 2020s, Black quarterbacks have become dominant figures in the NFL. The 2023 Super Bowl, featuring Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, was the first to showcase two Black starting quarterbacks, a moment widely celebrated for its cultural significance. At this point, the presence of Black quarterbacks is expected. While stereotypes and scrutiny remain an undercurrent, the achievements of these players have transformed perceptions and opportunities across the league.
This year marks a historic milestone. For the first time in NFL history, 16 Black quarterbacks are slated to start in Week 1. This equates to half the league, setting a new record. As we celebrate this progress, here’s a look at these groundbreaking starters. Let us know which QBs are your favorites and your predictions for this exciting upcoming NFL season.
1. Bryce YoungSource:bryceyoung
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 24
Career Stats: 26 TDs/19 INTs/5,280 passing yards/502 rushing yards
2. Caleb WilliamsSource:ayeeecaleb
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 23
Career Stats: 20 TDs/6 INTs/3,541 passing yards
3. Cam WardSource:camward
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 23
Career Stats: (ROOKIE: N/A)
4. CJ StroudSource:cj7stroud
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 23
Career Stats: 43 TDs/17 INTs/7,835 passing yards
Accomplishments: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2023); Pro Bowl (2023); PFWA All-Rookie Team (2023)
5. Dak PrescottSource:_4dak
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 32
Career Stats: 213 TDs/82 INTs/31,437 passing yards
Accomplishments: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2016), Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2022), Second-team All-Pro (2023), 3× Pro Bowl (2016, 2018, 2023), NFL passing touchdowns leader (2023), PFWA All-Rookie Team (2016)
6. Geno SmithSource:geno
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 34
Career Stats: 105 TDs/72 INTs/19,143 passing yards
Accomplishments: NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2022), 2× Pro Bowl (2022, 2023), NFL completion percentage leader (2022)
7. Jalen HurtsSource:jalenhurts
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 27
Career Stats: 85 TDs/39 INTs/14,667 passing yards/3,133 rushing yards/55 rushing TDs
Accomplishments: Super Bowl champion (LIX), Super Bowl MVP (LIX), Second-team All-Pro (2022), 2× Pro Bowl (2022, 2023), Bert Bell Award (2022)
8. Jayden DanielsSource:thatkidjayden
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 24
Career Stats: 25 TDs/9 INTs/3,568 passing yards/891 rushing yards/6 rushing TDs
Accomplishments: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2024), Pro Bowl (2024)
9. Jordan LoveSource:jordan3love
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 26
Career Stats: 60 TDs/25 INTs/8,154 passing yards
10. Justin FieldsSource:justinfields
Team: New York Jets
Age: 26
Career Stats: 45 TDs/31 INTs/7,780 passing yards/2,509 rushing yards/9 rushing TDs
11. Kyler MurraySource:k1
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 28
Career Stats: 115 TDs/57 INTs/19,498 passing yards/3,020 rushing yards/31 rushing TDs
Accomplishments: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2019), 2× Pro Bowl (2020, 2021), PFWA All-Rookie Team (2019)
12. Lamar JacksonSource:new_era8
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age:
Career Stats: 166 TDs/49 INTs/20,059 passing yards/6,173 rushing yards/33 rushing TDs
Accomplishments: 2× NFL Most Valuable Player (2019, 2023), 3× First-team All-Pro (2019, 2023, 2024), 4× Pro Bowl (2019, 2021, 2023, 2024), NFL passing touchdowns leader (2019), NFL passer rating leader (2024), 2× Bert Bell Award (2019, 2023)
13. Michael Penix Jr.Source:themp9
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 25
Career Stats: 3 TDs/3 INTs/775 passing yards
14. Patrick MahomesSource:patrickmahomes
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 29
Career Stats: 245 TDs/74 INTs/32,352 passing yards
Accomplishments: 3× Super Bowl champion (2019, 2022, 2023), 3× Super Bowl MVP (2019, 2022, 2023), 2× NFL Most Valuable Player (2018, 2022), NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2018), 2× First-team All-Pro (2018, 2022), Second-team All-Pro (2020), 6× Pro Bowl (2018–2023), NFL passing yards leader (2022), 2× NFL passing touchdowns leader (2018, 2022), Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year (2020), Bert Bell Award (2018)
15. Russell WilsonSource:dangerusswilson
Team: New York Giants
Age: 36
Career Stats: 350 TDs/111 INTs/46,135 passing yards/5,462 rushing yards/31 rushing TDs
16. Spencer RattlerSource:spencer_rattler
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 24
Career Stars: 4 TDs/5 INTs/1,317 passing yards
