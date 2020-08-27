CLOSE
Black Woman Magic: Beautiful Photos Of Savannah James To Celebrate Her Birthday

Posted 3 hours ago

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - December 30, 2019

Source: OGUT/Star Max / Getty

Today, the James family celebrates their intelligent and gracious matriarch.

Savannah James holds it down for her superstar husband, LeBron, as they raise two boys, LeBron Jr. and Bryce, as well as their baby girl Zhuri. Like her hubby, Savannah is outspoken — whether we’re talking sports or justice for the Black community. Folks were very irritated when she compared her man to Michael Jordan recently, for example, posting their stats side-by-side to substantiate LeBron as the superior competitor.

“Men lie, women lie….. You know the rest,” she captioned the spicy pre-pandemic post. Oh yes, Savannah rides for her man. She rides for their children, too.

Savannah recently expressed how disturbing it is to raise young Black children when Black people are constantly targeted by racism and police violence. “I am not okay.. We are not okay.. Finding the words have been so hard, as I am raising young black men…. I AM NOT okay…” she said amidst outrage and protests for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

On the daily, Savannah — a philanthropist, businesswoman, and women’s rights advocate — is a prime example of the difficulties Black mothers face in America. Like many of our Black mothers, she maintains the natural beauty, strength, and continued thoughtfulness that positions Black women as the foundation and stronghold of our communities. Join us in wishing Savannah a happy, happy birthday!

 

1. Taking part in an Instagram challenge, Savannah celebrates Black women and advocates for sisterhood and unity.

2. In this photo, the beauty rocks her natural locks. “This Happiness…. 😊This Peace…. 🙏🏾This Vibe… ✨Can not be F’d with. #DrinkingMyWaterMindingMyBusiness 😜,” she captioned the photo.

3. Mrs. James celebrates her mom and thanks her for all she’s done over the years. Aren’t they beautiful?

4. Savannah turns up the heat for Halloween, dressing at Medusa for last year’s celebrations. “Don’t look into her eyes…..🐍🐍🐍,” she wrote in the caption.

5. LeBron and Savannah spotted enjoying a boxing match. What a lovely couple.

Gervonta Davis v Francisco Fonseca Source:Getty

6. Spotted in L.A. last year, rocking almost all black everything and looking radiant as ever.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 31, 2019 Source:Getty

7. Happy Birthday, Savannah!!

Array Source:WENN
