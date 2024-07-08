Subscribe
Movies

Are You Having A Good Time? First Clip + New Images From Zoë Kravitz’s Directorial Debut In ‘Blink Twice’ Starring Naomi Ackie & Channing Tatum

Published on July 8, 2024

Blink Twice First Look Images

Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

Most people know Zoë Kravitz as an established actress and the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz. She now is adding writer and director to her resume. Click inside to check out the first clip and new images from her new film.

In Blink Twice, when tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Channing Tatum (Coach Carter, the Magic Mike trilogy, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Simon Rex (the Scary Movie franchise), Adria Arjona (Morbius, Hit Man), Kyle MacLachlan (Desperate Housewives, Portlandia, the Inside Out film series), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, Entourage), Geena Davis (the Stuart Little franchise, Grey’s Anatomy) and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development).

Zoë Kravitz makes her directorial debut, from a screenplay she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum. She also served as a producer alongside Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons, Garret Levitz and Channing Tatum. Stacy Perskie, Jordan Harkins and Vania Schlogel took on executive producer responsibilities.

Blink Twice will be released in theaters on August 23rd. While we wait for the official trailer to be released, check out the first clip and new images from the film below! Share your thoughts in the comment section.

 

1. The Party Never Ends Huh?

Blink Twice First Look Images Source:Amazon MGM Studios

2. Smiles Everywhere

Blink Twice First Look Images Source:Amazon MGM Studios

3. Trouble On The Horizon?

Blink Twice First Look Images Source:Amazon MGM Studios

4. Everything Looks All Good Here. Lol

Blink Twice First Look Images Source:Amazon MGM Studios

5. Frida (Naomi Ackie) Seems Smitten

Blink Twice First Look Images Source:Amazon MGM Studios

6. Something Isn’t Right

Blink Twice First Look Images Source:Amazon MGM Studios

7. Slater King (Channing Tatum) Doesn’t Look Trustworthy Here

Blink Twice First Look Images Source:Amazon MGM Studios

8. Zoë Doing Work

Blink Twice First Look Images Source:Amazon MGM Studios

