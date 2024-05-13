Subscribe
Family First: The Cast Of ‘BMF’ Celebrates The Finale Of Season Three With A Watch Party At Slush Atlanta

Published on May 13, 2024

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Last Friday (May 10), the season finale of the crime drama series BMF premiered on STARZ. Ahead of Mother’s Day this past weekend, the cast of the hit show got together to celebrate their third successful season at Slush Atlanta. Hosted by Michole Briana White, who portrays Lucille Flenory, the night was full of fun and suspense as family, friends and fans gathered to view the rollercoaster season finale.

White was joined by fellow cast mates Russell Hornsby (Charles Flenory), Lil Meech (Demetrius Flenory Sr.), Christine Horne (Mabel), Myles Truitt (B-Mickie), Jason Louder (Remi), Sydney Mitchell (Lawanda), Yusef Thomas (Roland West), Terry Allen Brown Jr. (Duffy) and many more! In addition to the show’s cast, special guests included members of the real Flenory family: Lucille Flenory and Latarra Eutsey.

Fans were able to personally connect with the cast members, while enjoying fine dining and special edition BMF Slush Drinks: Big Meech and BMF. The event was a viral sensation with cast member Russell Hornsby showing off his dance moves. The video raked in over 1 million view and 170,000+ likes on TikTok. Peep the hilarious video!

The special night concluded with Michole Briana White giving a speech thanking everyone for their support. She also proudly announced that season four is underway! Check out photos from the amazing event below and stay tuned for our recap of the season three finale of BMF, ‘Prime Time.’

1. Jason Louder, Shawn Wells & Terry Allen Brown Jr.

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

2. Michole & Her Mama

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 11: Michole Briana White attends “BMF” Season Finale Watch Party at Slush on May 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,two people,georgia – us state,season finale,viewing party,may,atlanta – georgia,2024,michole briana white

3. So Much Joy

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

4. Russell Hornsby & Shawn Wells

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

5. At Least You Could Wish Me Luck

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

6. All Love

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

7. Stevie Lundy & Dani Kennedy

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

8. Meech With His Real Family & TV Family

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

9. So…No Divorce?

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

10. Keia Bounds, Michole Briana White & Quintessence Patterson

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

11. Granny Granny

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

12. One Charles, One Meech & Two Lucille’s

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

13. B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) Is Back!

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

14. They Don’t Smile This Much On The Show. Lol

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

15. The Family

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

16. The Real Flenory’s

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

17. Algebra Blessett Popped Out

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

18. Sakina Garcia & Jordan Alexander

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

19. Main Character Meech

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party Source:Getty

