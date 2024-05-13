Family First: The Cast Of ‘BMF’ Celebrates The Finale Of Season Three With A Watch Party At Slush Atlanta

Last Friday (May 10), the season finale of the crime drama series BMF premiered on STARZ. Ahead of Mother’s Day this past weekend, the cast of the hit show got together to celebrate their third successful season at Slush Atlanta. Hosted by Michole Briana White, who portrays Lucille Flenory, the night was full of fun and suspense as family, friends and fans gathered to view the rollercoaster season finale.

White was joined by fellow cast mates Russell Hornsby (Charles Flenory), Lil Meech (Demetrius Flenory Sr.), Christine Horne (Mabel), Myles Truitt (B-Mickie), Jason Louder (Remi), Sydney Mitchell (Lawanda), Yusef Thomas (Roland West), Terry Allen Brown Jr. (Duffy) and many more! In addition to the show’s cast, special guests included members of the real Flenory family: Lucille Flenory and Latarra Eutsey.

Fans were able to personally connect with the cast members, while enjoying fine dining and special edition BMF Slush Drinks: Big Meech and BMF. The event was a viral sensation with cast member Russell Hornsby showing off his dance moves. The video raked in over 1 million view and 170,000+ likes on TikTok. Peep the hilarious video!

The special night concluded with Michole Briana White giving a speech thanking everyone for their support. She also proudly announced that season four is underway! Check out photos from the amazing event below and stay tuned for our recap of the season three finale of BMF, ‘Prime Time.’