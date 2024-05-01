Death Trap: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

Meech and Terry travel to Miami to meet with a mechanic known as Francois. Despite interference, the brothers are determined to accomplish their American Dream.

1. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz The episode begins with Meech and Tee poolside in Miami. As the brothers discuss their meeting with Mack Attack Hollander and connecting with Francois (the mechanic), Meech is surprised to see that Tee brought Markisha along on the trip. Later on at Club Foxxxy, the guys learn a little more about Francois from Mack. In the midst of the conversation, Tee notices Angel dancing in the same club they’re in. Not only is she present, but it also becomes apparent to Meech and Tee that the MKs are in attendance. The brothers quickly flea the scene as they realize they are not in the most favorable situation. In the car ride back to the hotel, Tee snaps off a bit at Meech because he felt like his brother put him in another situation that threatened his livelihood without letting him know.

2. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz In Detroit, Jin goes over to Bryant’s house and he tells her that he killed Tyson. After the initial shock of what he told her wears off, the two come up with a plan. They believe once Henri finds out about Tyson she will go crazy and do something they can arrest her for. Jin suggests that they place a bug on her to see what leads shse gives them.

3. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz Back in Miami, Tee breaks the news to Markisha that it’s not safe for them and she can’t leave. Markisha responds by telling Tee that he’s not going to ruin her vacation and leaves regardless. As she leaves, Meech walks in and lets Terry know that he has Francois address. Because Mack had business out of town, Meech and Tee had to go by themselves.

4. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz As they’re on their way, Meech gets a call from Loco. He tells Meech that they have to drive their work back home from Miami. Hearing this just motivates the guys more to get things set up with Francois. Elsewhere in Miami, the MKs hold a funeral service for Tchaka (the MK Meech killed in last week’s episode). During the service, Glock is alerted that Meech is in Miami. Glock promises all of his men that they will get revenge for what happened to their fallen brother. While talking to one of his soldiers, Glock shares that he believes that Angel will be the key to them finding Meech. Back in Atlanta, Remi tells his men to keep an eye out for Meech and his people’s next moves.

5. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz We catch up with Charles in a studio where he is showing off his musical skills. He was so impressive that The Campbell Brothers offered him a spot on their 6 week tour with them. They continued by telling him that if all goes well, it could end with a residency in Memphis. Back in the 305, Meech and Tee finally meet up with Francois. The first thing he brings up upon meeting them is the fact that they stood him up the previous night. Francois explains that money doesn’t impress him but meeting their obligations does when they say they will does. Tee hands Francois a small wad of cash that basically buys them some time to come back with the rest. Back at the Flenory home, Charles is ecstatic to share the tour news with Lucille. He takes it a step further by extending an invite for her to come with him. Charles looked at it as a way that they could rekindle their relationship and have the honeymoon that they never had. Lucille brings up Nicole and how she can’t leave her there alone. Charles doesn’t buy it and wonders if her wanting to stay has anything to do with Maurice. Lucille lets him know that it’s his dream and he should take but what he shouldn’t do is act like it’s about them. Charles responds by telling her to not act like her wanting to not go is about them either. As Henri and her Uncle Rufus discuss Tyson’s whereabouts at the gambling spot, Jin makes her way over. Her and Henri waste no time in leaving. Once they’re back at Henri’s spot, the two continue to have conversation. While Henri is making her a drink, Jin is able to successfully place a bug on Henri’s cane. Although it might not have been in her original plans, Jin lets loose and eventually has sexual relations with Henri.

6. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz After she finally lost Glock (who was following her in hopes to get to Meech), Angel met up with Meech at the beach. She hipped him to everything that was going on. Meech promised her that he would never let anyone hurt her. Once the two arrive back at the hotel, Meech orders Angel and Markisha to stay put until they return.

7. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz Meech and Tee return back to Francois with the rest of his money. They notice that he is packing up and ask him about it. He says he moves when he gets bored or when riffraff like them come around. They respond by telling him that they respect the artist that he is and they want him to come set up shop for them in Atlanta. They offer to pay for his art and give him an unlimited budget to work on all the flyest cars he can think of. Meech and Tee show him exactly what they mean when they have Hoop pull through in a brand new Porsche. Francois can’t help but to show that he is impressed. Moments later, Tina, Duffy, Spyder and Werm all pull up and are introduced to Francois. Meech tells him that he needs the same safe that he put in Mack’s car but bigger (and in all of their whips). Francois explains his conditions and agrees to work with BMF. Tee tells Hoop to go back to Detroit to hold things down while they get the cars handled.

8. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz In Detroit, Lucille goes on another dinner date with Maurice. Maurice notices that something’s wrong with her and brings it up. As she attempts to bring up Charles, Maurice tells her that he wants the night to be about them. As Lucille tries to shift her focus, she asks Maurice why he brought them to a restaurant inside of a hotel. He then reveals that he got them a room key (that would “open up the door to the rest of her life”). Once they make it upstairs, they began passionately kissing. As she has done time and time before, Lucille stops them and reiterates the fact that she is still married. Maurice tells her that he loves her and he always has and that he’ll wait as long as he has to. Back at the Flenory home, Nicole and Breeze are alone kissing when Charles comes home. Charles comes upstairs and tells Nicole to get ready because they’re going out to eat. Once he leaves her room, she sneaks Breeze out of her window.

9. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz While eating dinner, Nicole shares with Charles that Breeze is now her boyfriend. She explains all the things she likes about him and tells Charles that he reminds her of him. Charles advises Nicole to not rush anything because things can start off sweet and sometimes end up sour. He continues by telling her to get to know herself before she knows anybody else. She responds by telling her father that she knows everything she needs to know already. Nicole tells Charles that she’ll never let Breeze treat her like he treated Lucille. She quickly tells Charles that she didn’t mean it in the way it sounded, but Charles comforts her and lets her know that it’s okay. He then gets up and plays a song on the jukebox. The father and daughter share a dance and Nicole tells Charles that she believes he should go on tour even if Lucille doesn’t. She continues by telling him she likes when he plays music because it’s what he’s good at. In Miami, after a couple days, Francois finally finishes up decking out the cars. He shows the gang the features and then Tee shows everyone the special combination to open the safes. Even when he’s not in town, Meech is always a big topic. Word got back to Remi that Meech had a run in with the MKs in Miami. He figured that Meech was down there to get more pure weight from the port to drive back. He once again proclaimed that they wouldn’t let any outsiders run their city. Back in the city this whole thing started in, Garr extends his apologies to Blaze as they view Tyson’s body. He then asks Blaze how he wants them to handle the investigation. Blaze responds that he’ll handle it himself. When Henri arrives and realizes that Tyson’s body was found around the corner from Tee’s restaurant, she voices her desire to kill him. Blaze tells her that she won’t. Jin and Bryant are outside listening to the whole conversation and realize that Garr is dirty. Understanding the situation they’re in, they come to the conclusion that they can’t trust anyone in the department and must go to Councilman Ambeson (Cobie’s dad) for help if anybody.

10. Not Your Average Miami Trip Source:Starz After being gone for two days, Meech and Tee finally return back to their women. Tee tries his best to explain to Markisha why her going home on the flight he booked her is the best idea (him and Meech have to drive their weight back to Atlanta). It turns into a huge argument and in the midst of it, Tee brings up the cop Vince. Markisha questions if Tee only brought her because he thought she’d have sex with Vince while he was gone. The argument gets heated to the point where Markisha tells Tee that the only thing that will be waiting for him when he gets back to Detroit is LaWanda’s milk stained bras.

11. BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 Source:Starz As Tee, Meech and Angel are about to leave the hotel, Glock and the MKs all arrive and begin to look for them. The three of them hide and take cover as they try to figure out the best plan of action. As they are running out, Angel accidentally drops her purse which gets Glock’s attention. Meech kicks him to the ground and as he begins to stomp him, the MKs start to let off shots. Meech barely escapes and as the MKs continue to shoot, they end up striking and presumably killing Glock. Afterwards, Meech and Tee rush to Francois’ garage to tell the family to get moving because the MKs were right behind them. Meech leads the MKs elesewhere while the family gets away. Back in Detroit, Charles makes one last effort to get Lucille to go on tour with him. She admits that she thinks she’s in love with Maurice. A seemingly devastated Charles asks her if she’s giving up on them. She responds that if she stays in the marriage, then she’d be giving up on herself. Charles kisses Lucille on the cheek before exiting and pretty much making his decision. When Meech finally meets up with the family at the port/beach, him and Tee discuss how it’s time for them to take over the world. Before they can take over the world, Meech and Tee both have problems they’ll need to resolve though. The episode ended with two very crazy things happening. Henri caught Hoop lacking and killed him. Although he couldn’t hear her, she warned him that Tee was next. If that wasn’t enough (and they don’t even know this happened yet), on their way back to Atlanta, all of BMF present is stopped by the RED DOGS, who claim they received an anonymous tip. They ruthless cops impound all of their whips and make Meech, Tee and their people walk away. Now Meech and Tee must found out how to get their vehicles (that contain all of their work) back and also, who is working with the RED DOGS that tipped them off. The season finale should be VERY interesting!