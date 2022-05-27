A Look At Bobby Brown’s Career Highlights Over the Years [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Bobby Brown recently graced the cover of Cassius in a detailed interview that explores the R&B star’s life “Right Here, Right Now.” The award-winning singer is often praised for his past accomplishments, yet in the thought-provoking piece, Brown is seen for who he is today. We will leave the present to Cassius‘ moving piece, and instead, lend a nod to his career highlights throughout the years.

Cassius spoke to Brown ahead of his A&E special, Biography: Bobby Brown, set to debut in a two-day event on Memorial Day (May 30) at 8/7 pm CT.

The official show description details:

From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in “Biography: Bobby Brown.” In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary.

In an effort to come to terms with his tumultuous past, Bobby, for the very first time, visits the gravesite of Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina and holds a deeply moving tribute in honor of Bobby Junior. The documentary includes interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, as well as his family, friends and those who experienced this journey with him.

Be sure to check out the upcoming documentary two-day event. Read his full Cassius article here. Before you take a look at Bobby Brown’s past and present, explore his most momentous career highlights below.