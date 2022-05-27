A Look At Bobby Brown’s Career Highlights Over the Years [Gallery]

Bobby Brown recently graced the cover of Cassius in a detailed interview that explores the R&B star’s life “Right Here, Right Now.” The award-winning singer is often praised for his past accomplishments, yet in the thought-provoking piece, Brown is seen for who he is today. We will leave the present to Cassius‘ moving piece, and instead, lend a nod to his career highlights throughout the years.
Cassius spoke to Brown ahead of his A&E special, Biography: Bobby Brown, set to debut in a two-day event on Memorial Day (May 30) at 8/7 pm CT.
The official show description details:
From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in “Biography: Bobby Brown.” In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary.
In an effort to come to terms with his tumultuous past, Bobby, for the very first time, visits the gravesite of Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina and holds a deeply moving tribute in honor of Bobby Junior. The documentary includes interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, as well as his family, friends and those who experienced this journey with him.
Be sure to check out the upcoming documentary two-day event. Read his full Cassius article here. Before you take a look at Bobby Brown’s past and present, explore his most momentous career highlights below.
1. Making the Band
In 1978, Bobby Brown and his childhood friends, Michael Bovines and Ricky Bell, formed a band called New Edition. Over the next four years, Ralph Tresvant and Ronnie DeVoe also joined the band.
2. Getting Signed
In 1982, New Edition came second in the Hollywood Talent Night held at Boston’s Strand Theatre organized by music producer, Maurice Starr. Impressed by their performance, Starr signed them to his Streetwise Records.
3. Hit Maker
In 1983, New Edition’s debut album, Candy Girl, boasted of the hits, “Is This the End,” “Popcorn Love,” “Jealous Girl” and “Candy Girl,” which topped the American R&B and the UK singles charts.
4. Double Platinum
The band’s second album ‘New Edition’ released in 1983. It bettered their debut album with hits such as ‘Cool It Now’ and ‘Mr. Telephone Man’, and achieved double platinum in the U.S.
5. Bobby Goes Solo
Brown felt that the singers were being underpaid and he was also jealous of band mate Ralph Tresvant’s growing popularity. Brown left the band to go solo amidst the news that he was forced out.
Following a contract with MCA Records, Steven Machat became his manager.
In 1986, Brown’s debut solo album, King of Stage, did not fare well, but the ballad, “Girlfriend” became a No.1 R&B hit.
6. Don't Be Cruel
He embarked on a hugely successful tour to promote the Don’t Be Cruel album in 1988. However, towards the last stages of the tour, he invited criticism for his suggestive and crude acts.
In 1990, Bobby Brown’s Don’t Be Cruel won the American Music Award in two categories- Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album. Three years later, he won the Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist Award.
7. Bobby Brown At The Apollo
His album, Bobby, in 1992, sold 2 million copies, but failed in comparison to his previous albums. Its’ singles, “Humpin’ Around,” “Get Away,” “Good Enough,” and “That’s The Way Love Is” were still hits.
8. Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend T.J. Martell dinner.
In 2005, he directed the reality series, Being Bobby, for Bravo TV. His late wife, Whitney Houston was also featured in the series, but following their divorce, the series folded after one short season. (The series is still a classic today)
9. The Reunion
New Edition members reunited to perform Jackson 5 hits as a tribute to the late Michael Jackson at the 2009 BET Awards. They formally reunited the next year and continue to perform together.
10. Triple Threat
He guest-appeared in films such as Panther, Two Can Play That Game, Gang of Roses, and Nora’s Hair Salon and had a major role in A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.