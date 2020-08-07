98 Years Of Slayage: Bombshell Photos Of Betty White That Prove Why Folks Wanted Her In The ‘WAP’ Video

On Friday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their much anticipated song “WAP” and to add more excitement to our weekend, they paired the release with an epic music video.

It was complete with voluptuous water fountains, instantly iconic outfits and sexy choreography worthy of two rap queens. The video also included some memorable cameos, including Normani, Sukihana, Rubi Rose, Rosalía, Mulatto and…

Kylie Jenner?

*Sigh*

Many people were disappointed that a video filled with mostly Black girl joy was tarnished by a white woman who’s been accused of profiting from Black culture (many times). By Friday morning, she was the top trending topic on Twitter.

Almost as soon as the music video went up, folks even created a Change.org petition calling on Jenner to be removed from the music video ASAP.

Eventually, Cardi B seemed to address the controversy, tweeting:

“I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

Well if it was diversity Cardi was looking for, people had another suggestion for someone who could’ve replaced Kylie…

None other than Ms. Betty White.

That’s right.

The 98-year-old comedy legend has been making people laugh for over fifty years. The fact that she started trending along with Kylie and the “WAP” music video proves that she has community support.

Don’t get it twisted, Ms. White could have offered some looks to the video, even at 98 years old. Check out some of her slay-worthy moments over the years below and peep why the “Golden Girls” actress could’ve SERVED in some leopard print just as good as Kylie.