Drama, Heart & Legacy: We TV Shares The Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘The Braxtons’ + First Look Images

The Braxton family is back! After much anticipation and a sneak peek that was released earlier this summer, the official trailer for the sophomore season of their hit reality series has been released. The series is set to premiere on October 10th at 8:00 pm ET on We TV and will stream on ALLBLK and AMC+. With weddings, career wins, deep rifts, and real healing, The Braxtons return to prove no one does drama, heart, and legacy like they do… bigger, bolder and realer than ever.

In Season 2, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn reunite with hopes of healing after tragedy, but life throws more curveballs than ever before. While Towanda plans the wedding of her dreams, the family is rocked by medical emergencies, explosive emotional confrontations, and the fallout from a public scandal that threatens to divide them for good.

Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary and Michelle Kongkasuwan (all for Blink49 Studios) and Datari Turner executive produce The Braxtons alongside Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy (SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted) executive produces for We TV.

A top cable original on Friday nights, The Braxtons Season 1 became We TV’s most-watched Season 1 original series upon its debut and ranked #2 amongst Black audiences ages 25-54. We all know that it’s never a dull moment when the Braxton family comes together and this season promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions. Check out the official trailer for Season 2, along with some first look images below.

