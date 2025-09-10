Subscribe
Entertainment

Drama, Heart & Legacy: We TV Shares The Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘The Braxtons’ + First Look Images

Published on September 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Braxtons Assets

Source: Courtesy / We TV

The Braxton family is back! After much anticipation and a sneak peek that was released earlier this summer, the official trailer for the sophomore season of their hit reality series has been released. The series is set to premiere on October 10th at 8:00 pm ET on We TV and will stream on ALLBLK and AMC+. With weddings, career wins, deep rifts, and real healing, The Braxtons return to prove no one does drama, heart, and legacy like they do… bigger, bolder and realer than ever.

In Season 2, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn reunite with hopes of healing after tragedy, but life throws more curveballs than ever before. While Towanda plans the wedding of her dreams, the family is rocked by medical emergencies, explosive emotional confrontations, and the fallout from a public scandal that threatens to divide them for good.

Related Stories

Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary and Michelle Kongkasuwan (all for Blink49 Studios) and Datari Turner executive produce The Braxtons alongside Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy (SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted) executive produces for We TV.

A top cable original on Friday nights, The Braxtons Season 1 became We TV’s most-watched Season 1 original series upon its debut and ranked #2 amongst Black audiences ages 25-54. We all know that it’s never a dull moment when the Braxton family comes together and this season promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions. Check out the official trailer for Season 2, along with some first look images below.

For additional series information, follow We TV on FacebookInstagramX and TikTok.

1. Someone’s Getting Married!

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

2. Crucial Conversations

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

3. Like Mother, Like Daughter

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

4. Making A Point

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

5. Getting To The Bottom Of Things

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

6. Towanda Braxton

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

7. Evelyn Braxton

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

8. Trina Braxton

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

9. Tamar Braxton

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

10. Toni Braxton

The Braxtons Assets Source:We TV

Related Tags

allblk AMC Celebrity news
More from Global Grind
Trending
Latto x Ice Spice Gyatt Press Photo
41 Items
Music

Latto, Ice Spice, Don Toliver, Justin Bieber & Veeze Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Rolling Ray
9 Items
Pop Culture

The Internet Remembers Social Media Sensation Rolling Ray With His Most Viral Moments

Jeezy Photo
Entertainment

For The Fans: Jeezy’s Historic ‘TM:101 Live’ Tour Finale To Be Live Streamed On YouTube From Detroit

Comedian Richard Pryor Performing On Stage
Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Or Mike Epps? Fans Debate Who Should Play Richard Pryor After Screen Test Leaks

Fifth Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Entertainment

Kenya Barris & Kim Kardashian’s Group Chat Adds Yaya DaCosta & More To Core Cast

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
6 Items
Entertainment

Six Standout Moments From The 2025 MTV VMAs

Universal Pictures Presents The SXSW Premiere Of "Monkey Man"
Celebrity News

Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Loses Release Date

Casamigos At TAO Park City
Entertainment

Lil Jon Gets Ripped & Centered: Muscle Beach Meets Meditation Mastery

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close