Peacock Hosted A Star Studded Backyard Barbecue & Episode Screening For ‘Bust Down’ [Gallery]

Bust Down LA Screening

Source: Courtesy of Peacock / Courtesy of Peacock

Peacock, Broadway Video and Universal Television hosted a star-studded backyard barbecue cookout and episode screening to celebrate the recent launch of the unconventional new comedy Bust Down last night (Mar. 14). There were several cast members, crew, and stars in attendance last night at the Academy Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Guests included Bust Down creators, stars and executive producers Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Chris Redd, recurring guest stars Freddie Gibbs and Dominque Perry, guest star Zack Fox, along with executive producers Andrew Singer, Hilary Marx and co-ep Guy Stodel. There were other notable guests in attendance including Lena Waithe, Grand Crew’s Echo Kellum, Snowfall’s Angela Lewis, Peacock’s Saved by the Bell Dexter Darden, Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks, Jordan L. Jones, and Olly Sholotan, Prentice Penny and Skye Townsend.

All six episodes of the comedy series are available to stream on Peacock. The series follows four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it.

Guests were greeted by the series’ casino-inspired glittering neon lights and transported into the world of Bust Down. The ensemble cast hilariously introduced their favorite episode, Episode 3: “Beige Rage.” Guests were then invited to enjoy backyard barbecue, custom crafted cocktails and music by DJ Antman Wonder. The vibes were casual and laid-back similar to the series with lawn chairs and picnic tables.

Be sure to watch Bust Down on Peacock. Check out a gallery from the screening and backyard barbecue event below.

1. ‘Bust Down’ Cast

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

2. Like Walking In The Casino

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

3. The Ensemble Cast

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

4. Jak Knight, Sam Jay & Her Girlfriend

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

5. Chris Redd

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

6. More From The Cast Members

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

7. The Stars Were Out

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

8. Langston Kerman & Freddie Gibbs Cheesin’

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

9. Jak Knight & His Cool Green Pants

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

10. The ‘Bust Down’ Masterminds

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

11. Sam Jay With A Strong Peace Sign

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

12. Langston’s Happy To Be Here

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

13. The Stars Were Out

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

14. We Can’t Unsee His Character

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

15. Dominque Perry Shining

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

16. Lena Waithe Showed Love

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

17. ‘Grand Crew’ Cast Showed Love Too

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

18. Michael Evans Behling Had Some Fun

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

19. Jabari Banks Stopped By

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

20. Spotted Skye Townsend

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

21. Jordan L. Jones Posed For The Camera

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

22. Olly Sholotan Posed With The ‘Bust Down’ Cast

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

23. Peacock’s Talent Showed Out

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

24. The Fresh Prince & Jazzy Jeff

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

25. Olly Sholotan Posed In Blue

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

26. Freddie Gibbs Teased His Next Character

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

27. More From The Guys On ‘Grand Crew’

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

28. Prentice Penny Supporting The Cast & Crew

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

29. Zolee Griggs Showed Her Support

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

30. Khleo Thomas Stopped By

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

31. The Backyard Vibes Were Perfect

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock

32. Congrats, Bust Down!

Bust Down LA Screening Source:Courtesy of Peacock
