Happy 75th Birthday, Cathy Hughes: A Timeline Of Her Biggest Boss Moves So Far [Gallery]

Happy 75th birthday to Urban One founder and chairperson, Cathy Hughes! We celebrate her major achievements over the years with a timeline of her biggest boss moves thus far. Hughes’ journey hasn’t been easy, but she continued to persevere and leave a globally recognized imprint in radio and media history.

Hughes is a media pioneer who founded the largest African American owned and operated broadcast company in the nation. Her unprecedented career has cultivated a multi-media conglomerate that generates original content across the spectrum of radio, television and digital media. Hughes’ celebrates her humble beginnings growing up in Omaha, Nebraska, and never let her circumstances stand in the way of her success but rather be the catalyst that fueled her ambition to empower African Americans with information and creative storytelling.

We love a legendary change maker. Hughes has won countless awards for her accomplishments. Streets and buildings have adopted her name to pay respect to her for breaking down the barriers for the Black community. Her strength and drive are commendable, and we are so honored to celebrate her today.

Check out a timeline of her biggest boss moves to celebrate her success throughout the years. Happy Birthday, boss!