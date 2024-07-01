Paper, Players & Power: The 10 Most Famous Celebrity Sports Team Owners

In recent years, a trend has emerged which has seen many famous celebrities leverage their star power to become prominent owners of sports teams. These celebrity sports team owners bring financial clout and public interest to their teams and boast massive followings on platforms such as Instagram, amplifying their influence and visibility within the sports world.
A recent study conducted by sports streaming experts at Live Sports on TV examined celebrity sports team owners across major leagues, including the NBA, NFL, and MLS, among others. The study then ranked these owners based on their Instagram followings to determine the most famous celebrity sports team owners.
Emil Sturesson, head of B2C at Live Sports on TV, commented “Beyond their social media presence, celebrity sports team owners use their spheres of influence to promote and publicize their teams, driving strategic initiatives, advocating for diversity, and supporting social causes. Their impact extends across sports and entertainment, shaping fan engagement and cultural trends. Through their acquisitions over recent years, celebrities have redefined the landscape of sports team ownership.”
Check out the 10 most famous celebrity sports team owners below!
1. David BeckhamSource:Getty
Soccer legend David Beckham takes the title of the most famous celebrity sports team owner, with 87,953,297 Instagram followers. Beckham’s creation and ownership of Inter Miami CF has underscored his commitment to expanding soccer’s footprint in the United States. Since its inception, Inter Miami has garnered significant attention and support, fueled by Beckham’s star power and vision for the club’s success both on and off the pitch. The acquisition of Lionel Messi in 2023 signified a massive landmark for the club and the MLS as a whole.
2. Snoop DoggSource:Getty
Global hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg ranks second on the list, with 87,447,953 Instagram followers. Snoop Dogg’s ownership stake in Angel City FC, Los Angeles’ newest NWSL team, highlights his passion for sports and commitment to promoting women’s soccer. His partnership with the LA Rams further solidifies his influence within the industry and his intentions to promote sport in Los Angeles.
3. Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty
Award-winning musician Justin Timberlake places third, with 72,660,610 Instagram followers. Justin Timberlake’s minority ownership of the Memphis Grizzlies has helped raise the team’s profile over the years, especially during his peak popularity as a musician and actor. Timberlake can often be seen courtside at games and supporting the franchise through various social media channels.Ranking fourth is Hollywood superstar Will Smith, with 68,719,189 Instagram followers. In 2011, Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett–Smith, became minority owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. Although Smith’s stake in the team is small, his deep-rooted connection to Philadelphia has brought much publicity to the NBA side. Will Smith was born and raised in West Philadelphia, which he famously references in the theme song for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
4. Will SmithSource:Getty
Ranking fourth is Hollywood superstar Will Smith, with 68,719,189 Instagram followers. In 2011, Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett–Smith, became minority owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. Although Smith’s stake in the team is small, his deep-rooted connection to Philadelphia has brought much publicity to the NBA side. Will Smith was born and raised in West Philadelphia, which he famously references in the theme song for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
5. Leonardo DiCaprioSource:Getty
Legendary actor Leonardo Di Caprio places fifth on the list, with 61,883,393 Instagram followers. Although not directly involved with LA FC regarding the daily running or marketing of the MLS side, DiCaprio’s minority stake in LAFC has helped build the club’s profile. It also aligns with the club’s commitment to sustainability, something that the Hollywood actor feels strongly about.
6. Ryan ReynoldsSource:Getty
Ranking sixth is Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, with 51,609,754 Instagram followers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s takeover of Wrexham FC is one of the most well-documented acquisitions of a sports team by a celebrity in history. Under their ownership, Wrexham AFC has seen significant progress both on and off the pitch, returning to the English Football League after a 15-year absence and transforming the club into a global phenomenon through relentless promotion and mass media coverage. The Disney+ series entitled “Welcome to Wrexham”, documents the takeover of Wrexham FC and its rise in popularity.
7. Becky GSource:Getty
Seventh on the list is American singer and female actor Becky G, with 37,619,867 Instagram followers. Becky G is a minority owner of NWSL team Angel City FC, alongside other high-profile celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and Natalie Portman. Becky G actively participates in community-focused events and initiatives, helping to bridge the gap between the team and its supporters.
8. Lewis HamiltonSource:Getty
F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton ranks eighth, with 37,185,963 Instagram followers. Lewis Hamilton is part of the Walton-Penner family ownership group, led by Rob Walton (heir to the Walmart fortune), who purchased the Denver Broncos for a record $4.65 billion, the highest price ever paid for an NFL team. Hamilton ranks first out of all celebrities on the list in terms of likes per post on Instagram, with 998,000 likes per post on average.
9. CiaraSource:Getty
Placing ninth is Grammy-award-winning singer Ciara, with 35,367,454 Instagram followers. Ciara’s part-ownership of MLS side Seattle Sounders FC represents her dedication to sports, community, and empowerment. Together with former Settle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, she enhances the club with cultural influence and advocacy, bolstering its mission to foster positive social impacts both locally in Seattle and on a broader scale.
10. Shaquille O’NealSource:Getty
Rounding off the top ten is NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, with 34,691,913 Instagram followers. Shaquille O’Neal became a part-owner of the NBA side Sacramento Kings in September 2013. Since then, O’Neal has shown a strong commitment to Sacramento and its community, participating in various charitable initiatives and community outreach programs organized by the Kings, focusing on education, youth development, and social justice.