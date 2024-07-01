Paper, Players & Power: The 10 Most Famous Celebrity Sports Team Owners

In recent years, a trend has emerged which has seen many famous celebrities leverage their star power to become prominent owners of sports teams. These celebrity sports team owners bring financial clout and public interest to their teams and boast massive followings on platforms such as Instagram, amplifying their influence and visibility within the sports world.

A recent study conducted by sports streaming experts at Live Sports on TV examined celebrity sports team owners across major leagues, including the NBA, NFL, and MLS, among others. The study then ranked these owners based on their Instagram followings to determine the most famous celebrity sports team owners.

Emil Sturesson, head of B2C at Live Sports on TV, commented “Beyond their social media presence, celebrity sports team owners use their spheres of influence to promote and publicize their teams, driving strategic initiatives, advocating for diversity, and supporting social causes. Their impact extends across sports and entertainment, shaping fan engagement and cultural trends. Through their acquisitions over recent years, celebrities have redefined the landscape of sports team ownership.”

Check out the 10 most famous celebrity sports team owners below!