Subscribe
Entertainment

Paper, Players & Power: The 10 Most Famous Celebrity Sports Team Owners

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

In recent years, a trend has emerged which has seen many famous celebrities leverage their star power to become prominent owners of sports teams. These celebrity sports team owners bring financial clout and public interest to their teams and boast massive followings on platforms such as Instagram, amplifying their influence and visibility within the sports world.  

A recent study conducted by sports streaming experts at Live Sports on TV examined celebrity sports team owners across major leagues, including the NBA, NFL, and MLS, among others. The study then ranked these owners based on their Instagram followings to determine the most famous celebrity sports team owners.  

Emil Sturesson, head of B2C at Live Sports on TV, commented “Beyond their social media presence, celebrity sports team owners use their spheres of influence to promote and publicize their teams, driving strategic initiatives, advocating for diversity, and supporting social causes. Their impact extends across sports and entertainment, shaping fan engagement and cultural trends. Through their acquisitions over recent years, celebrities have redefined the landscape of sports team ownership.”

Check out the 10 most famous celebrity sports team owners below!

1. David Beckham

Charlotte FC v Inter Miami CF Source:Getty

Soccer legend David Beckham takes the title of the most famous celebrity sports team owner, with 87,953,297 Instagram followers. Beckham’s creation and ownership of Inter Miami CF has underscored his commitment to expanding soccer’s footprint in the United States. Since its inception, Inter Miami has garnered significant attention and support, fueled by Beckham’s star power and vision for the club’s success both on and off the pitch. The acquisition of Lionel Messi in 2023 signified a massive landmark for the club and the MLS as a whole.  

2. Snoop Dogg

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

Global hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg ranks second on the list, with 87,447,953 Instagram followers. Snoop Dogg’s ownership stake in Angel City FC, Los Angeles’ newest NWSL team, highlights his passion for sports and commitment to promoting women’s soccer. His partnership with the LA Rams further solidifies his influence within the industry and his intentions to promote sport in Los Angeles.  

3. Justin Timberlake

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

Award-winning musician Justin Timberlake places third, with 72,660,610 Instagram followers. Justin Timberlake’s minority ownership of the Memphis Grizzlies has helped raise the team’s profile over the years, especially during his peak popularity as a musician and actor. Timberlake can often be seen courtside at games and supporting the franchise through various social media channels.Ranking fourth is Hollywood superstar Will Smith, with 68,719,189 Instagram followers. In 2011, Will Smith and his wife, Jada PinkettSmith, became minority owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. Although Smith’s stake in the team is small, his deep-rooted connection to Philadelphia has brought much publicity to the NBA side. Will Smith was born and raised in West Philadelphia, which he famously references in the theme song for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”  

4. Will Smith

2024 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

Ranking fourth is Hollywood superstar Will Smith, with 68,719,189 Instagram followers. In 2011, Will Smith and his wife, Jada PinkettSmith, became minority owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. Although Smith’s stake in the team is small, his deep-rooted connection to Philadelphia has brought much publicity to the NBA side. Will Smith was born and raised in West Philadelphia, which he famously references in the theme song for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”  

5. Leonardo DiCaprio

US-CINEMA-INCEPTION Source:Getty

Legendary actor Leonardo Di Caprio places fifth on the list, with 61,883,393 Instagram followers. Although not directly involved with LA FC regarding the daily running or marketing of the MLS side, DiCaprio’s minority stake in LAFC has helped build the club’s profile. It also aligns with the club’s commitment to sustainability, something that the Hollywood actor feels strongly about.  

6. Ryan Reynolds

2024 Forbes Iconoclast Summit Source:Getty

Ranking sixth is Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, with 51,609,754 Instagram followers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s takeover of Wrexham FC is one of the most well-documented acquisitions of a sports team by a celebrity in history. Under their ownership, Wrexham AFC has seen significant progress both on and off the pitch, returning to the English Football League after a 15-year absence and transforming the club into a global phenomenon through relentless promotion and mass media coverage. The Disney+ series entitled “Welcome to Wrexham”, documents the takeover of Wrexham FC and its rise in popularity. 

7. Becky G

Vogue World: Paris 2024 – Arrivals Source:Getty

Seventh on the list is American singer and female actor Becky G, with 37,619,867 Instagram followers. Becky G is a minority owner of NWSL team Angel City FC, alongside other high-profile celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and Natalie Portman. Becky G actively participates in community-focused events and initiatives, helping to bridge the gap between the team and its supporters.  

8. Lewis Hamilton

F1 Grand Prix of Austria Source:Getty

F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton ranks eighth, with 37,185,963 Instagram followers. Lewis Hamilton is part of the Walton-Penner family ownership group, led by Rob Walton (heir to the Walmart fortune), who purchased the Denver Broncos for a record $4.65 billion, the highest price ever paid for an NFL team. Hamilton ranks first out of all celebrities on the list in terms of likes per post on Instagram, with 998,000 likes per post on average.  

9. Ciara

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Placing ninth is Grammy-award-winning singer Ciara, with 35,367,454 Instagram followers. Ciara’s part-ownership of MLS side Seattle Sounders FC represents her dedication to sports, community, and empowerment. Together with former Settle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, she enhances the club with cultural influence and advocacy, bolstering its mission to foster positive social impacts both locally in Seattle and on a broader scale.  

10. Shaquille O’Neal

2024 NBA Finals - Game Two Source:Getty

Rounding off the top ten is NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, with 34,691,913 Instagram followers. Shaquille O’Neal became a part-owner of the NBA side Sacramento Kings in September 2013. Since then, O’Neal has shown a strong commitment to Sacramento and its community, participating in various charitable initiatives and community outreach programs organized by the Kings, focusing on education, youth development, and social justice. 

RELATED TAGS

becky g Celebrity news Ciara
Trending Stories
GloRilla BET Party Pictures 12 items
Entertainment

Anyways, Life’s Great: GloRilla Throws Massive BET Awards After Party With Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Yo Gotti & Many More

MACRO 6th Annual Pre-Oscars Party
Entertainment

Lynn Whitfield Shared An Update On A ‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff Series

Smiling Black Woman Removing Her Makeup With Wipes 10 items
News

Black Mental Health Month: Practice Self-Care With 10 Black-Owned Wellness Brands

Retired man showing banknotes
News

Black Residents Could Finally Get Reparations In California

Power Book II: Ghost Episodic Stills 19 items
Television

Birthright: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2 10 items
Entertainment

Paper, Players & Power: The 10 Most Famous Celebrity Sports Team Owners

Sesame Workshop 2024 Benefit Gala
Celebrity

Shonda Rhimes Is Now The Owner Of This Los Angeles Golf Club Alongside Other Celebrity Investors

Tycoon Music Festival
Entertainment

Nelly Surprises Ashanti With A Baby Shower At The Dolce & Gabbana Store

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close