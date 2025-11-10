Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

15 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Veterans [Gallery]

Published on November 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

celebrities-veterans-gallery

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

Many of us recognize our favorite entertainers for their iconic roles, killer beats, or screen-jarring charisma, but did you know that some of these very celebrities once donned uniforms and served in the armed forces? We celebrate these 15 Black celebrities who are also veterans and thank them for their service. Check out a gallery of 15 Black celebrities you may not know were veterans.

Behind the glitz of red carpet glamour and chart-topping hits lies a lesser-told chapter of service, duty, and discipline. These stories often go unnoticed despite their significance, so it’s our duty to celebrate the people who fought for our country.

Related Stories

For Black veterans, military service has provided structure, purpose and a path into careers many never expected. As Military.com explains, many struggled to balance the transition from soldier to star, but the wartime mindset of resilience and adversity became the foundational grit of their success. The armed forces taught lessons in leadership, teamwork and sacrifice. Entertainers carry all of these qualities into their creative work and public lives.

It’s particularly compelling when we realize that some of our cultural icons weren’t just playing soldiers on screen or rapping about street life; they were also living it. The discipline of early morning drills, as well as the responsibility for others’ lives, all shaped them long before cameras or studio time beckoned. Their military service lends depth to their legacies, making their stories all the richer.

In celebrating Veterans’ Day, these dual identities as both artist and veteran remind us that service comes in many forms. The lapels on a red carpet suit or the microphone on a concert stage are extensions of the same commitment to excellence. As Black Enterprise notes, the story of Black veterans in entertainment often gets overshadowed, yet it’s a vital part of our narrative.

So, whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering this side of their journeys, here’s a curated list of familiar faces who took an oath and stood at attention. Let’s honor their service and recognize the breadth and depth of their contributions. Not just to culture, but to our country.

Check out a list of celebrities who are also veterans below:

1. Sidney Poitier

'Sidney' key art and images Source:Apple TV+

Served in the U.S. Army. Before becoming a Hollywood legend, Poitier lied about his age to enlist and worked with hospitalized veterans during his brief service. 

2. Morgan Freeman

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2008 Source:Getty

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class. Joined in 1955 as a radar technician, then later transitioned into a storied acting career. 

3. Ice-T

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

U.S. Army (25th Infantry Division, Hawaii). Served from 1977 to 1979 before becoming a pioneering rapper and actor. 

4. James Earl Jones

Third Annual GQ Men of the Year Awards Source:Getty

U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War era. After service, he became the iconic voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa. 

5. MC Hammer

1990 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class (Aviation Stores). Served before hitting major commercial success with “Can’t Touch This.”

6. Sheryl Underwood

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3147 Source:Getty

U.S. Air Force Field Medic. Enlisted in 1981, served with tours in West Germany and South Korea before embarking on a broadcast career. 

7. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty

Served in the Army and was honorably discharged after a year due to an ankle injury.

8. David Robinson

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

Served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from the Naval Academy.

9. Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor, June 1958, by Paul Siegel, Minneapolis Tribune Source:Getty

Served in the U.S. Army.

10. Berry Gordy Jr.

Kennedy Center Honors Source:Getty

Served in the Army during the Korean War before founding Motown Records.

11. Sunny Anderson

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ - Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0 presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Brooklyn Beckham and Rachael Ray Source:Getty

Served in the Air Force as a broadcast journalist in Seoul.

12. Montel Williams

92nd Anniversary Of The Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys For Tots Source:Getty

Served in the Marine Corps and Navy, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

13. Sinbad

CYPRUS-MISS UNIVERSE-SINDBAD Source:Getty

Served in the Air Force.

14. Shaggy

Shaggy Live In Concert Source:Getty

Served in the Marines with the 5th Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment.

15. Richard Pryor

Comedian Richard Pryor Source:Getty

Pryor served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960, but spent virtually the entire stint in an army prison.

Related Tags

Celebrity news Newsletter veterans day

Stories From Our Partners

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

Max B

Freed The Wave: 9 Artists Max B Needs To Collab With Now That He’s Home

Hip-Hop Wired
Serena Williams, Ciara, and Lauren London

Serena Williams, Ciara, Lauren London & More Stars Sizzle & Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

Bossip

#RHOP Exclusive: Angel Admits To Feeling Body Shamed By Gizelle's 'Catfish' Comments, Talks Temple Tension With Dr. Wendy

Bossip
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Gets Emotional

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA
Entertainment

Get To Know Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Who Will Play Him In Latest Biopic

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images
8 Items
Entertainment

Kimora Lee Simmons Returns To Reality TV In ‘Kimora: Back In the Fab Lane’

Ms. Rachel on Netflix
Entertainment

YouTube Viral Sensation ‘Ms. Rachel’ Is Bringing Toddler Joy To Netflix

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

The Trilogy Comes To An End: Summer Walker Teases Her New Album ‘Finally Over It’

"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
2 Items
News

Dame Dash Explains His Cam’ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

Power Book IV: Force Episode 210 images
Entertainment

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3: What To Expect & When To Watch

Thanksgiving
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close