15 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Veterans [Gallery]

Many of us recognize our favorite entertainers for their iconic roles, killer beats, or screen-jarring charisma, but did you know that some of these very celebrities once donned uniforms and served in the armed forces? We celebrate these 15 Black celebrities who are also veterans and thank them for their service. Check out a gallery of 15 Black celebrities you may not know were veterans.

Behind the glitz of red carpet glamour and chart-topping hits lies a lesser-told chapter of service, duty, and discipline. These stories often go unnoticed despite their significance, so it’s our duty to celebrate the people who fought for our country.

For Black veterans, military service has provided structure, purpose and a path into careers many never expected. As Military.com explains, many struggled to balance the transition from soldier to star, but the wartime mindset of resilience and adversity became the foundational grit of their success. The armed forces taught lessons in leadership, teamwork and sacrifice. Entertainers carry all of these qualities into their creative work and public lives.

It’s particularly compelling when we realize that some of our cultural icons weren’t just playing soldiers on screen or rapping about street life; they were also living it. The discipline of early morning drills, as well as the responsibility for others’ lives, all shaped them long before cameras or studio time beckoned. Their military service lends depth to their legacies, making their stories all the richer.

In celebrating Veterans’ Day, these dual identities as both artist and veteran remind us that service comes in many forms. The lapels on a red carpet suit or the microphone on a concert stage are extensions of the same commitment to excellence. As Black Enterprise notes, the story of Black veterans in entertainment often gets overshadowed, yet it’s a vital part of our narrative.

So, whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering this side of their journeys, here’s a curated list of familiar faces who took an oath and stood at attention. Let’s honor their service and recognize the breadth and depth of their contributions. Not just to culture, but to our country.

Check out a list of celebrities who are also veterans below:

1. Sidney Poitier Source:Apple TV+ Served in the U.S. Army. Before becoming a Hollywood legend, Poitier lied about his age to enlist and worked with hospitalized veterans during his brief service. 2. Morgan Freeman Source:Getty U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class. Joined in 1955 as a radar technician, then later transitioned into a storied acting career. 3. Ice-T Source:Getty U.S. Army (25th Infantry Division, Hawaii). Served from 1977 to 1979 before becoming a pioneering rapper and actor. 4. James Earl Jones Source:Getty U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War era. After service, he became the iconic voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa. 5. MC Hammer Source:Getty U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class (Aviation Stores). Served before hitting major commercial success with “Can’t Touch This.” 6. Sheryl Underwood Source:Getty U.S. Air Force Field Medic. Enlisted in 1981, served with tours in West Germany and South Korea before embarking on a broadcast career. 7. Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty Served in the Army and was honorably discharged after a year due to an ankle injury. 8. David Robinson Source:Getty Served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from the Naval Academy. 9. Elgin Baylor Source:Getty Served in the U.S. Army. 10. Berry Gordy Jr. Source:Getty Served in the Army during the Korean War before founding Motown Records. 11. Sunny Anderson Source:Getty Served in the Air Force as a broadcast journalist in Seoul. 12. Montel Williams Source:Getty Served in the Marine Corps and Navy, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. 13. Sinbad Source:Getty Served in the Air Force. 14. Shaggy Source:Getty Served in the Marines with the 5th Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment. 15. Richard Pryor Source:Getty Pryor served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960, but spent virtually the entire stint in an army prison.