90% Class, 10% Sass: 14 Must-See Instagram Moments From Chloe x Halle

Chloe and Halle are extremely hard workers, but we also imagine the beautiful sisters have been having the time of their lives in recent years.

They’ve got Beyoncé (and possibly Blue Ivy) on speed dial, are fan-favorites on the hit show Grown-ish, have flourishing music careers, and more. Halle was cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which nearly broke the internet, and did we mention they’re gorgeous?

Last summer, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the duo took to their joint Instagram account to confirm that life is POPPIN’. Using the Triller app, they posted a cute clip dancing to Meg Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” anthem featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj.

Fast forward to present day, the sisters have upped their edge with a new album they titled, Ungodly Hour. Here’s a little taste of what to expect from the project.

We love their balance between sass and class. Check out a whole gallery of the ladies living their best lives below and stream Ungodly Hour now.