What We Know About Coachella 2026 & The Artists We’re Excited To See

Published on September 16, 2025

DENMARK-ROSKILDE-MUSIC-FESTIVAL

Source: HELLE ARENSBAK / Getty

The 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival lineup just dropped and it’s a great mix of some of our favorite artists. Read more and check out the full lineup inside.

The festival takes place over two weekends on April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California. The headliners are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, who’s making history as the first Latina to ever headline Coachella.

If you scroll the full poster, you’ll see the vibe is global. Alongside the headliners, we are looking forward to seeing artists like Young Thug, Sexyy Red, Clipse, Swae Lee, Giveon and PinkPantheress. They bring everything from rap and hip-hop to Afro-beat, Latin rhythms, and more.

What else you should know:

Tickets go on sale September 19 at 11 a.m. PT. While early access for 2024-2025 attendees starts September 18.

Coachella did a great job of making sure diverse talent and genres are represented, so all their guests can enjoy the experience fully. Check out the full lineup on Coachella’s website. Who’s excited? Comment below who you are looking forward to seeing next year.

Check out a gallery of the artists we’re looking forward to seeing below:

1. Sexyy Red

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Source:Getty

She carries that unapologetic vibe and gives folks something to fuss over in the best way.

2. PinkPantheress

DENMARK-ROSKILDE-MUSIC-FESTIVAL Source:Getty

She blends UK cloud rap, bedroom pop, drum & bass vibes.

3. Young Thug

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Source:Getty

At the top of the headlines, Thug always delivers the unpredictable, raw energy and creativity fans desire.

4. Giveon

BET Awards 2022 - Show Source:Getty

The R&B crooner is bringing his deep, soulful vocals to the desert. Expect a set full of heartbreak anthems and smooth vibes that’ll have the crowd swaying in unison.

5. Swae Lee

2024 Dreamville Music Festival Source:Getty

Known for his genre-blending hits and melodies, Swae Lee’s solo set will be a vibe. From radio smashes to viral hooks, he’s guaranteed to keep fans lit the whole time.

6. Clipse

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Show Source:Getty

Reuniting for Coachella, Pusha T and No Malice are giving hip-hop heads a rare treat. Expect raw lyricism, nostalgia, and timeless street classics.

7. Davido

Davido Performs At Scotiabank Arena Source:Getty

Afrobeats is always a vibe. Davido will share his global hits and infectious energy with the Coachella stage. His set will be one big celebration of African sound and culture.

8. FKA twigs

FKA Twigs Live Performance Source:Getty

The avant-garde queen is bringing her haunting vocals, experimental beats, and jaw-dropping visuals to Coachella. Her set will be nothing short of an art piece.

9. Central Cee

Central Cee Performs In Auckland Source:Getty

London’s drill superstar is making waves across the globe. His gritty flow and sharp delivery are about to introduce Coachella to the UK street sound in a major way.

