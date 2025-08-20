Subscribe
Entertainment

The Latte Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Introduce Dunkin’s Cereal N’ Milk Latte In New Ad

Published on August 20, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets

Source: Tony Bowen / Dunkin’

Two of our favorite voices ever have collaborated once again. Continue reading to see Goonica and The Voice Bible in their latest duet, if you will.

Brandy and Monica have reunited in a fresh and playful way, starring in Dunkin’s new campaign for the Cereal N’ Milk Latte. The ad riffs on their iconic rivalry from “The Boy Is Mine,” this time with the tagline “The Latte Is Mine.” In the spot, the two singers humorously bicker over who gets the latte before a cup magically appears, bringing back the witty chemistry that made them cultural icons in the late ’90s. The drink itself blends espresso with cereal-infused milk and marshmallow flavor, tapping into childhood nostalgia with a grown-up twist. Alongside the ad, Dunkin’ is releasing limited-edition merch, making the campaign as much about pop culture as it is about coffee.

Related Stories

The timing of the spot is no coincidence! It arrives just as Brandy and Monica step back into the spotlight together. Their relationship has long fascinated fans, beginning with their 1998 mega-hit “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent 13 weeks at #1 and cemented both as R&B powerhouses. While their careers took different paths and were often marked by rumors of rivalry, the two reunited for performances and even a Verzuz battle in 2020 that reminded the world of their undeniable impact.

Now, they’re taking it full circle with The Boy Is Mine Tour, their first-ever joint headlining tour. Running from October to December, the 27-city arena trek will feature special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts. The tour is more than a nostalgic throwback. It’s a celebration of two women who shaped modern R&B, finally sharing the stage in a way fans have dreamed of for decades. Combined with their Dunkin’ spot, Brandy and Monica are reclaiming their shared history on their own terms, showing that their bond is as culturally powerful as it was in 1998.

Check out the new Dunkin’ spot, along with some photos from the campaign below! For more information on the upcoming The Boy Is Mine Tour, visit: https://blackpromoterscollective.com/theboyismine/

 

1. Behind The Scenes

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets Source:Dunkin’

2. They Have Ages So Gracefully

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets Source:Dunkin’

3. All Smiles On The Set

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets Source:Dunkin’

4. CHEERS!

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets Source:Dunkin’

5. Get You Somebody Who Likes At You Like This

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets Source:Dunkin’

6. So Gone!

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets Source:Dunkin’

7. The Voice Bible

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets Source:Dunkin’

8. Gettin’ Glammed Up

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets Source:Dunkin’

9. How Could You Not Wanna Be Down?

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets Source:Dunkin’

Related Tags

brandy Celebrity news Dunkin
More from Global Grind
Trending
Shaboozey Hosts Lionsgate's "The Long Walk" Screening
Entertainment

Timeless & Soulful: Shaboozey Teams Up With Guitarist Stephen Wilson Jr. For The End Title Song For Lionsgate’s ‘The Long Walk’

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images
9 Items
Entertainment

Even Robbers Get Robbed: Mark Wahlberg & LaKeith Stanfield Star In The Official Trailer For Prime Video’s ‘Play Dirty’ + First Look Images

Jeezy x EDGE Assets
Entertainment

Put On: Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins To Launch EDGE Energy Drink

Up Close & Personal: In My Studio With… Keke Palmer and Tayla Parx
13 Items
Entertainment

A Legacy Of Laughs & Longevity: Celebrating Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday With Her Most Important Roles

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
9 Items
Entertainment

The Latte Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Introduce Dunkin’s Cereal N’ Milk Latte In New Ad

Mid adult woman using mobile phone in the passenger seat inside the car
News

Uber Faces Harrowing Truth: Sexual Assault Occurs Every Eight Minutes

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
30 Items
Entertainment

I’m Rich B*tch: Celebrating Dave Chappelle’s 52nd Birthday With Our Favorite Sketches From ‘Chappelle’s Show’

Destiny's Child With Solange
Entertainment

Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her To Pen This Iconic Track

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close