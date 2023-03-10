Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Proved To Be A Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

Essence hosted its 16th annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon, honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Dominque Thorne, and Danielle Deadwyler. The star-studded event was filled with beautiful Black celebrities celebrating one another ahead of this weekend’s Oscars festivities. Check out a gallery from the event inside.
Yesterday (Mar. 9), Essence hosted one of Hollywood’s most coveted events during awards season. Its Black Women in Hollywood event recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping diverse Black stories to be told.
Essence celebrated this momentous occasion by highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” and honoring luminaries: director/screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), President of Onyx Collective Tara Duncan, actress Danielle Deadwyler (Till), actress Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary). Boris Kodjoe hosted the star-studded affair that took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Quinta Brunson, Chinonye Chukwu, Daniel Kaluuya & Ryan Coogler served as presenters. Notable attendees from the film, television, fashion and entertainment industry included Mayor Karen Bass, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Ryan Coogler, Daniel Kaluuya, Storm Reid, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Niecy Nash-Betts, Lena Waithe, Larenz Tate, Beverly Johnson, Karrueche Tran, Teyana Taylor, Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Vivica A. Fox, Yaya DaCosta, Meagan Good, Amber Riley, Channing Dungey, Lisa Ann Walter, Chinonye Chukwu, Pearl Thusi, Tristan Wilds and more.
In addition, the 100 percent Black-owned media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and communties is bringing back its fourth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, which will be held on Friday, March 10th. ESSENCE Hollywood House was developed to provide compelling and engaging live content aimed at sparking meaningful conversation and action to drive more inclusion in Hollywood, as well as to provide an opportunity for Black creatives—aspiring and established—to educate, collaborate and empower one another with a purpose. The experience sponsored by Coca-Cola™ and Prime Video will feature thought leaders, industry stakeholders and members of the creative community including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio heads and others who will lead a curated schedule of interactive conversations, panels, masterclasses, fireside chats and more. Los Angeles based attendees can register at: ESSENCE.com/HollywoodHouse and the event will be featured on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com.
Check out a gallery from the beautiful event below:
1. Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood AwardsSource:Getty
2. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
3. The HonoreesSource:Getty
4. Mrs. Ralph Looking Absolutely DivineSource:Getty
5. Tara Duncan Deserves All the PraiseSource:Getty
6. Award-Winning Black Woman ExecutiveSource:Getty
7. Miss Yara Shahidi – Young LegendSource:Getty
8. The Beauty Was PresentSource:Getty
9. Like Come On!Source:Getty
10. So GracefulSource:Getty
11. Quinta Brunson Presenting An AwardSource:Getty
12. & Looking Good Doing ItSource:Getty
13. Danielle Deadwyler Getting Her FlowersSource:Getty
14. Chloë Doing What She LovesSource:Getty
15. Peace to the Black Women Who Are Killing ItSource:Getty
16. Dominique Thorne Being Recognized Is So SpecialSource:Getty
17. The Girls Eating It Up Per UsualSource:Getty
18. Viola Davis Is GorgeousSource:Getty
19. More FlowersSource:Getty
20. Black Women in HollywoodSource:Getty
21. Black Hollywood Is EverythingSource:Getty
22. A Humble TalentSource:Getty
23. ATESource:Getty
24. Celebrate Good TimesSource:Getty
25. An Effortless ServeSource:Getty
26. Ryan Coogler Stepped OutSource:Getty
27. The Glam!Source:Getty
28. So Much BeautySource:Getty
29. Just So PrettySource:Getty
30. Baby Tate With The Unique LookSource:Getty
31. BIG StepperSource:Getty
32. Our Favorite Hollywood TwinsSource:Getty
33. Storm Looking CuteSource:Getty
34. That Glow!Source:Getty
35. Daniel Kaluuya Came OutSource:Getty
36. Marsai Martin the BossSource:Getty
37. Just Wondrous In BlueSource:Getty
38. The Looks Were EverpresentSource:Getty
39. Like Karrueche Spare Us PleaseSource:Getty
40. One More Time For Sheryl Lee Ralph EveryoneSource:Getty
41. The Love Was FeltSource:Getty
42. Close Up of This BeautySource:Getty
43. The Stars Were OutsideSource:Getty
44. Kandi Came With The ChartreuseSource:Getty
45. Mack Wilds On the CarpetSource:Getty
46. Posin’ For the CameraSource:Getty
47. Heyyy LadiesSource:Getty
48. Black ExcellenceSource:Getty
49. Don’t Play With ThemSource:Getty
50. We Love the Natural Look QuintaSource:Getty
51. A Moment for the AgesSource:Getty
-
Black History Month 2023: Today's Freedom Fighters
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
20 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Nipples (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
Ken Jeong, aka Mr. Chow, On What It's Like Showing His Small Winkie In "The Hangover 3"
-
If Only Our Spring Break Plans Felt Like BET's Spring Bling: Top 13 Performances
-
How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out...
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)