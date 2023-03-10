Subscribe
Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Proved To Be A Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Source: Getty Images for Essence / Getty

Essence hosted its 16th annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon, honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Dominque Thorne, and Danielle Deadwyler. The star-studded event was filled with beautiful Black celebrities celebrating one another ahead of this weekend’s Oscars festivities. Check out a gallery from the event inside.

Yesterday (Mar. 9), Essence hosted one of Hollywood’s most coveted events during awards season. Its Black Women in Hollywood event recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping diverse Black stories to be told.

Essence celebrated this momentous occasion by highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” and honoring luminaries: director/screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), President of Onyx Collective Tara Duncan, actress Danielle Deadwyler (Till), actress Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary). Boris Kodjoe hosted the star-studded affair that took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Quinta Brunson, Chinonye Chukwu, Daniel Kaluuya & Ryan Coogler  served as presenters.  Notable attendees from the film, television, fashion and entertainment industry included  Mayor Karen Bass, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Ryan Coogler, Daniel Kaluuya, Storm Reid, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Niecy Nash-Betts, Lena Waithe, Larenz Tate, Beverly Johnson, Karrueche Tran, Teyana Taylor, Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Vivica A. Fox, Yaya DaCosta, Meagan Good, Amber Riley, Channing Dungey, Lisa Ann Walter, Chinonye Chukwu, Pearl Thusi, Tristan Wilds and more.

In addition, the 100 percent Black-owned media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and communties is bringing back its fourth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, which will be held on Friday, March 10th. ESSENCE Hollywood House was developed to provide compelling and engaging live content aimed at sparking meaningful conversation and action to drive more inclusion in Hollywood, as well as to provide an opportunity for Black creatives—aspiring and established—to educate, collaborate and empower one another with a purpose. The experience sponsored by Coca-Cola™ and Prime Video will feature thought leaders, industry stakeholders and members of the creative community including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio heads and others who will lead a curated schedule of interactive conversations, panels, masterclasses, fireside chats and more. Los Angeles based attendees can register at: ESSENCE.com/HollywoodHouse and the event will be featured on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com.

Check out a gallery from the beautiful event below:

1. Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

2. Meagan Good

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

3. The Honorees

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

4. Mrs. Ralph Looking Absolutely Divine

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

5. Tara Duncan Deserves All the Praise

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

6. Award-Winning Black Woman Executive

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

7. Miss Yara Shahidi – Young Legend

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

8. The Beauty Was Present

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

9. Like Come On!

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

10. So Graceful

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

11. Quinta Brunson Presenting An Award

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

12. & Looking Good Doing It

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

13. Danielle Deadwyler Getting Her Flowers

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

14. Chloë Doing What She Loves

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

15. Peace to the Black Women Who Are Killing It

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

16. Dominique Thorne Being Recognized Is So Special

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

17. The Girls Eating It Up Per Usual

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

18. Viola Davis Is Gorgeous

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

19. More Flowers

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

20. Black Women in Hollywood

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

21. Black Hollywood Is Everything

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

22. A Humble Talent

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

23. ATE

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

24. Celebrate Good Times

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

25. An Effortless Serve

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

26. Ryan Coogler Stepped Out

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

27. The Glam!

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

28. So Much Beauty

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

29. Just So Pretty

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

30. Baby Tate With The Unique Look

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

31. BIG Stepper

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

32. Our Favorite Hollywood Twins

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

33. Storm Looking Cute

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

34. That Glow!

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

35. Daniel Kaluuya Came Out

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

36. Marsai Martin the Boss

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

37. Just Wondrous In Blue

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

38. The Looks Were Everpresent

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

39. Like Karrueche Spare Us Please

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

40. One More Time For Sheryl Lee Ralph Everyone

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

41. The Love Was Felt

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

42. Close Up of This Beauty

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

43. The Stars Were Outside

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

44. Kandi Came With The Chartreuse

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

45. Mack Wilds On the Carpet

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

46. Posin’ For the Camera

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

47. Heyyy Ladies

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

48. Black Excellence

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

49. Don’t Play With Them

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

50. We Love the Natural Look Quinta

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

51. A Moment for the Ages

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty

