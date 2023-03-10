Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Proved To Be A Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Essence hosted its 16th annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon, honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Dominque Thorne, and Danielle Deadwyler. The star-studded event was filled with beautiful Black celebrities celebrating one another ahead of this weekend’s Oscars festivities. Check out a gallery from the event inside.

Yesterday (Mar. 9), Essence hosted one of Hollywood’s most coveted events during awards season. Its Black Women in Hollywood event recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping diverse Black stories to be told.

Essence celebrated this momentous occasion by highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” and honoring luminaries: director/screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), President of Onyx Collective Tara Duncan, actress Danielle Deadwyler (Till), actress Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary). Boris Kodjoe hosted the star-studded affair that took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Quinta Brunson, Chinonye Chukwu, Daniel Kaluuya & Ryan Coogler served as presenters. Notable attendees from the film, television, fashion and entertainment industry included Mayor Karen Bass, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Ryan Coogler, Daniel Kaluuya, Storm Reid, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Niecy Nash-Betts, Lena Waithe, Larenz Tate, Beverly Johnson, Karrueche Tran, Teyana Taylor, Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Vivica A. Fox, Yaya DaCosta, Meagan Good, Amber Riley, Channing Dungey, Lisa Ann Walter, Chinonye Chukwu, Pearl Thusi, Tristan Wilds and more.

In addition, the 100 percent Black-owned media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and communties is bringing back its fourth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, which will be held on Friday, March 10th. ESSENCE Hollywood House was developed to provide compelling and engaging live content aimed at sparking meaningful conversation and action to drive more inclusion in Hollywood, as well as to provide an opportunity for Black creatives—aspiring and established—to educate, collaborate and empower one another with a purpose. The experience sponsored by Coca-Cola™ and Prime Video will feature thought leaders, industry stakeholders and members of the creative community including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio heads and others who will lead a curated schedule of interactive conversations, panels, masterclasses, fireside chats and more. Los Angeles based attendees can register at: ESSENCE.com/HollywoodHouse and the event will be featured on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com.

