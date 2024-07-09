For Power, For Rebellion, For Vengeance: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal & Paul Mescal Star In The Official ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer + First Look Images

We finally got our first look at the highly anticipated epic historical Gladiator II this week (July 9th). Click inside to check out the action-packed trailer!

From legendary director Ridley Scott (Gladiator, American Gangster), Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

In addition to Mescal, the film’s amazing cast includes Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Equalizer 2, The Mandalorian), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Lior Raz (Fauda, Hit & Run), Derek Jacobi (Gladiator, The Crown), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman) and Denzel Washington (Training Day, American Gangster, Fences).

Gladiator II was written by David Scarpa, from a story by Peter Craig and Scarpa. Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, Raymond Kirk and Aidan Elliott executive produced the film. Producer responsibilities were taken on by Douglas Wick, Ridley Scott, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss and David Franzoni.

The Gladiator sequel will arrive in theaters on November 22nd. In the meantime, check out the film’s official trailer and some first look images/new posters for it below. Share your thoughts in the comment section.