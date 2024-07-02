Subscribe
Entertainment

Anyways, Life’s Great: GloRilla Throws Massive BET Awards After Party With Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Yo Gotti & Many More

Published on July 2, 2024

GloRilla BET Party Pictures

Source: Courtesy / Didier Morais

This past Sunday (June 30), the 2024 BET Awards took place in Los Angeles. Billed as “culture’s biggest night,” the event more than lived up to the hype. This year’s ceremony was filled with celebration, electrifying performances and countless viral moments. Although it was Usher who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, it was the women who seemingly took over the show.

Megan Thee Stallion opened the show with an exhilirating medley of some of the hits off of her latest album, Megan. Victoria Monét finally got her flowers on a BET stage not once, but twice when she won the BET HER Award and Video of the Year Award for “On My Mama.” Additionally, she tore the stage down twice. The second performance was with Teyana Taylor and was part of Usher’s tribute. The tribute also included Tinashe, Chloe Bailey, Marsha Ambrosius, Keke Palmer and Coco Jones. GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Latto and Ice Spice all proved why they’re bonafide superstars and will be here to stay for quite some time.

We all know that after the party, it’s the after party and following the 2024 BET Awards, GloRilla hosted a massive celebratory one. Attendeeds included Megan The Stallion, Coco Jones, Shaboozey, Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, Mickey Guyton, Too $hort, Moneybagg Yo, Joey Badass, NLE Choppa, Sauce Walka, Big Boy (radio personality), 41 (the rap group), Journey Montana and many others.

The evening was a celebration of GloRilla’s massive year, which includes a spectacular performance at the BET Awards and the success of her singles “TGIF,” “Wanna Be” and “Yeah Glo!” On top of that, she has been touring with Megan Thee Stallion as part of the Hot Girl Summer Tour and is continuing to enjoy the success of her project, Ehhthang Ehhthang. Most recently, she was featured on the July 2024 cover of VIBE Magazine. Glo also just went viral after Rihanna rapped to a verse from her viral track “TGIF” alongside A$AP Rocky.

Congrats to Glo and all of her success! Check out some photos from the star-studded event below!

1. Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

2. Superstar Shaboozey

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

3. Coco Jones

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

4. GloRilla & Mickey Guyton

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

5. Hot Girls

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

6. CMG The Label

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

7. GloCo

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

8. Too $hort, Mickey Guyton & Company

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

9. Gotti & Guyton

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

10. Big Boy In The Neighborhood

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

11. Joey Badass

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

12. Big Memphis!

GloRilla BET Party Pictures Source:Didier Morais

Photos from GloRilla’s BET Awards after party. bet awards,megan thee stallion,glorilla

Entertainment

Global Grind

