All The Tweets That Prove Gucci Mane Is The Life Coach We Need

It should come as no surprise that Gucci Mane is a major source of inspiration for the Hip Hop community and beyond. While in prison, the rapper turned his life around and came out a healthier, happier man — #GOALS. Like Ciara’s prayer for Russell Wilsson, absolutely everyone wanted to know Gucci’s secret to success. But if you ask us, it’s pretty clear… he’s a positive individual, who keeps it real with himself at all times.

In his book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, he explained that even when he knew he’d reached rock bottom, he continued to have faith.

“I remembered that as low as my lows had gotten, I always had faith in myself. That I always knew if I could get past those temporary moments, eventually I’d be up again. Jail couldn’t beat me. Lean couldn’t beat me. No situation could beat me. I was the only one who could beat me,” he wrote.

He also expressed the importance in staying committed to moving forward and allowing time for your wounds to heal while doing so, writing:

“My father used to say that if you keep looking back you’re going to trip going forward. That in life, sometimes you reach a fork in the road and you have to make a decision. Which direction will it be? Left or right? To be firm in that decision you can’t keep looking back. You have to make peace with the past. It doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time for wounds to heal.”

Check out some of his most inspirational tweets below.