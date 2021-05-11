Happy Birthday, Cam Newton: The Quarterback’s Top 10 Most Creative Fits Off the Field

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Cam Newton is most recognizable for his impressive skills on the football field as the current quarterback for the New England Patriots. After previously playing nine seasons with the North Carolina Panthers, who once selected him as the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton is a force to be reckoned with on and off the field. As a leader in his community, loving father to his children and a skilled athlete, Cam Newton continues to create a legacy for himself and his family.

Today, the football star turns 32 years old and we couldn’t help but notice some of his other innovative skills outside of sports. Cam Newton loves to creatively express himself through fashion with some of his most head-turning looks. Whether he’s preparing for a press briefing before or after a game or sharing some time with his loved ones, Cam is quite inventive in the way that he puts an outfit together. Here’s a thread of his most creative outfits to celebrate more life, more wins and more expression.