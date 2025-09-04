The Internet Remembers Social Media Sensation Rolling Ray With His Most Viral Moments

The Internet grieves the loss of Raymond Harper, better known as Rolling Ray, who tragically passed away on September 4, just one day before his 29th birthday (September 5). The beloved social media personality and reality TV star leaves behind a legacy of humor, resilience, and unforgettable cultural impact. Check out some of our favorite viral Rolling Ray moments inside.

Ray’s mother, Shazola Nay, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post, asking fans to keep their family in prayer.

“It is with a heavy heavy heart that I let you all know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord,” she wrote. “Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest. Only God knows.”

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Almost instantly, tributes poured in across social media, with fans, peers, and platforms honoring Ray’s unmatched influence. Pop Crave was among the first to share the news on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a wave of emotional responses.

“This is terribly sad, but he will literally be remembered for so many iconic moments in culture,” one fan shared. “Grateful for his sense of humor, resiliency, and ability to slay on wheels effortlessly. Rolling Ray, we will remember you often and fondly. May you slay in the afterlife.”

Another user wrote, “28 is far too young. A voice, a spirit, a spark, gone too soon. May his laughter echo longer than his silence.”

For many, Rolling Ray wasn’t just a social media star. He was a cultural force known for his bold personality and viral catchphrases. Ray helped shape Internet language and brought unapologetic authenticity to every moment.

As one user put it: “He was not just a ‘social media star,’ he was at the vanguard of language and culture. He was an icon. He will be missed dearly.”

The outpouring of love speaks volumes about how deeply he touched people’s lives. From reality TV appearances to viral internet moments, Rolling Ray proved that confidence, humor, and resilience could inspire millions.

While no official cause of death has been disclosed, what remains clear is that Rolling Ray’s presence will never be forgotten. His story is a reminder of how fleeting life can be, and how powerful a single voice can become in shaping culture.

Rest in peace, Rolling Ray. Your light continues to shine.

Check out some of our favorite Rolling Ray viral moments below:

1. Rolling Ray On Divorce Court Source:YouTube 2. Cameras Rollin’ Source:YouTube 3. A True Viral Sensation Source:CatfishMTV 4. An Entertainer Source:YouTube 5. “And Still, Not That Girl” Source:YouTube 6. Classic Source:YouTube 7. The Viral Arguments On Live Source:YouTube 8. BEEN Giving Source:YouTube 9. Forever Missed… Purrrr Source:YouTube