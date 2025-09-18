Subscribe
Entertainment

Still 90’s Fine: Celebrating Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 54th Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years

Published on September 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

One of the most recognizable and respected actresses in Hollywood turns 54 years old today! To celebrate the legacy of Jada Pinkett-Smith, check out a gallery of some of her most beautiful photos over the years.

Jada Koren Pickett was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She was raised by her mother and grandmother, who noticed her granddaughter’s passion for the performing arts and enrolled her in piano, tap dance and ballet lessons. Pinkett attended the Blatimore School for the Arts, where she majored in dance and theatre. After graduating in 1989, she spent a year at the North Carolina School of the Arts.

Her acting career begin the next year in 1990. After appearing in True Colors, Doogie House, M.D. and 21 Jump Street, Pinkett earned a role on Bill Cosby’s television sitcom A Different World in 1991 as freshman Lena James. In 1993, she appeared in Menace II Society, her first film ever. She played a single mother named Ronnie. The gig was recommended to her by her close friend Tupac Shakur prior to him being fired from the film. Over the next couple years, Pinkett became more and more of a household name after garnering postitive reviews for her roles in the action comedy A Low Down Dirty Shame and Doug McHenry’s romantic drama Jason’s Lyric. Pinkett began directing music videos in 1995. She directed videos for the likes of Gerald Levert, MC Lyte and Xscape. Jada even came up with the concept for Tupac’s ‘California Love’ video.

Pinkett took the leap to absolute superstar status in 1996. She starred alongside in the remake of The Nutty Professor, where she portrayed the love interest of a kindhearted university professor who is morbidly obese. She followed that up by starring in Set It Off with Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise. The crime drama is about four women who rob banks to escape from poverty. Since that time, she has starred in countless films including Kingdom Come, Ali, The Matrix series, Collateral, the Madagascar series and Girls Trip just to name a few. Pinkett owns production companies,  Overbrook Entertainment and Westbrook Inc. with her husband Will Smith. They release films under their umbrella. She also is the co-host of Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk. She received a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on the show. In 2021, Pinkett was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine, going to show that she is still a huge force in the industry. Jada Pinkett-Smith is a great example of brains, business savvy and beauty all in one. To celebrate all that she’s done and everything that she’s still doing, check out a gallery of her most beautiful photos over the years. HAPPY 54TH BIRTHDAY TO JADA PINKETT SMITH!!!

1. One Of One

lifestyle-US-ENTERTAINMENT-LGBT-GALA Source:Getty

2. Red Table Talker

Jada Pinkett-Smith Red Table Talk Source:Red Table Talk

3. Royalty

Jada Pinkett-Smith at The 94th OSCARS Source:abc

4. Mesmerizing

64th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Always Been Fashionable

jada pinkett-smith Source:Splash News

6. Koren

'Men In Black 3' New York Premiere - After Party Source:Getty

7. Essence Excellence

First Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon Source:Getty

8. Bombshell

US-CINEMA-THE WOMEN Source:Getty

9. 53 Where?

2024 Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala Source:Getty

10. Views

ANGEL HAS FALLEN Photo Call Source:Getty

11. Vintage

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

12. In Her Element

Miami Book Fair 2023 - An Evening With Jada Pinkett Smith In Conversation With Lena Waithe Source:Getty

13. Main Character

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 16, 2023 Source:Getty

14. All Smiles

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 17, 2023 Source:Getty

15. Talk About A Face Card

Jada Pinkett Smith Visits The SiriusXM Studio Source:Getty

16. Ice Cold

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Subtle Sexiness

'Gemini Man' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019 Source:Getty

18. JPS In Green >

Universal Pictures presentation, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA - 29 Mar 2017 Source:Getty

19. Iconic

'Concussion' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 23 Nov 2015 Source:Getty

20. Timeless Beauty

Debbie Allen's 'Freeze Frame' premiere, Los Angeles, America - 04 Feb 2016 Source:Getty

21. Breathtaking

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-EMANCIPATION-APPLETV+ Source:Getty

22. The Birthday Girl

Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to watch Brunch Presented by 'Mercedes Benz', Palm Springs, America - 03 Jan 2016 Source:Getty

23. Effortless

Source:247LC

24. The Versatility

Source:SebastianAvenue

25. STILL 90’S FINE

Source:lainavasilias

Related Tags

Celebrity news Entertainment gallery
More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Bossip

Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She's Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin', Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He's 'Team Boy'

Bossip
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Iggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti Over Abuse & Addiction Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s
4 Items
Entertainment

Happy 25 Years Of Girlfriends! Check Out Where Your Favorite ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Members Are Today

The Weeknd "After Hours Til Dawn" 2025 Stadium Tour - Phoenix
16 Items
Entertainment

Chips For Change: REFORM Alliance Announces Return Of Casino Night & Gala W/ The Weeknd As Headline Performer

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
35 Items
Entertainment

A Dreamgirl: Celebrating Jennifer Hudson’s 44th Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field
20 Items
Entertainment

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Unrecognizable Man Moving Knight Chess Piece
News

Jessica Hyatt Crowned Highest-Ranked Black Woman In Chess

Netflix's 'The Rip' First Look Images
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings The Heat In Netflix’s New Thriller ‘The Rip’

Tyler Perry's "Straw" New York Screening
23 Items
Entertainment

Your Favorite’s Favorite: Celebrating Taraji P. Henson’s 55th Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close