Happy Birthday, Jaden! 14 Next Level Photos Of The Icon Living

Jaden Smith is celebrating his 22nd birthday today and we couldn’t let the day go by without showing the young icon some love.

Following in the footsteps of his legendary dad, Will Smith, Jaden is a rapper, actor, and humanitarian. Jaden kicked his career off side-by-side with Will in The Pursuit of Happyness, a blockbuster film that made hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide. Jaden would go on to star in the remake of The Karate Kid, the Netflix original series The Get Down, and more — all before he even turned 21.

He’s also been doing his thing on wax — not only has he collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, Jaden’s most famous single “Icon” peaked at no. 3 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart.

Perhaps most impressive is his work in the community, however. As a teen, Jaden became the founder of his own innovative spring water company, Just Water, for example.

“We believe that even the smallest ripple can make a big splash,” the official Just Water website reads. “One carton might not save the world, but it’s a start. JUST inspires people to do good and feel good by making conscious choices that help people and the planet. We’ve created a new model for valuing water in a world where it’s increasing scarce. We consider the materials we use, where they come from, and how they can be reused. It’s our mission to create better options for the things we need in our lives.”

At the age of barely legal, Jaden is all about changing the world for the better and has even been a part of the movement to bring clean water to Flint, Michigan. Keep scrolling for more iconic photos of Jaden being the amazing young man he is and join us in wishing him a happy, happy birthday.