GOAT Activity: Fans Praise James Earl Jones On His 92nd Birthday

James Earl Jones trends on Twitter as fans celebrate the Hollywood legend’s 92nd birthday. Jones has been an integral piece to many classic films such as Disney’s The Lion King, Star Wars, and Coming to America. Check out what fans are saying about the iconic actor inside.

Jones is a veteran actor, who has been described as “one of America’s most distinguished and versatile” actors for his performances in film, television, and theater, and “one of the greatest actors in American history.” The screen veteran celebrates 92 years of life today, and many fans are sending their love on social media to honor the major milestone birthday.

The actor’s name is trending with thousands of fans, paying homage to Jones’ special day. While other fans are simply checking to the hashtag to make sure the actor is happy and healthy. Many fans are honoring him with their favorite performances and others are sharing their favorite clips of Jones from different stages in his career.

“Happy 92nd birthday to the majestic James Earl Jones,” one user shared on Twitter. “Whether it’s his physical presence or only his voice, few in Hollywood history have commanded the screen as well.”

Some of his former cast mates also pay tribute to his legacy. His Blood Tide co-star, Lydia Cornell, tweeted, “Happy Birthday James Earl Jones! (I was star-struck playing smuggling buddies with him in Blood Tide my first movie. (Jones had come off his Tony-nominated Broadway run and Oscar-nominated movie role for The Great White Hope).”

The acclaimed actor has contributed to several films, stages and tv screens throughout his career. Let’s celebrate the Capricorn goat James Earl Jones with a list of tweets from fans who happily celebrate him today.

Check out fan reactions below: