Birthday Bae: 10 Of Jeannie Mai’s Most Gorgeous Social Media Moments

We’ve watched Jeannie Mai come a long way in life and love — isn’t it beautiful?

The past few years have certainly been difficult, to say the least, but The Real cohost and her “Gangsta Music” bae Jeezy made the best of their quality time together. Cuddling and canoodling last year led to the gorgeous couple tying the knot and expecting their first child. Yes, 2021 was a whirlwind year for the Jenkins Family, indeed.

Since revealing her pregnancy, Jeannie has been putting on for MILFs everywhere, with a baby bump style that rivals the best of ’em. Her bun in the oven didn’t stop her fashionista ways at all. Plus, she’s also stayed close to her passions — continuing to fight for women’s rights on top of hosting her daytime talk show, and staying active on social media. Speaking of which, the first-time mom-to-be has also been sharing the sweetest moments from her journey.

Check out her third trimester checkup:

We don’t know the gender just yet but we do know Baby Jenkins is going to be one cherished kid. “So thankful to have the most wonderful friends throw us such a sweet, unforgettable shower for a Baby Jenkins,” Jeannie wrote in a follow-up post on her Instagram account 6 weeks ago. As we count down these last few weeks, I’m emotional realizing how our life is about to be changed forever 🤍 Thank you to all of our supportive friends and family for being a community of trust, love, and joy. I will never forget this day 🐣”

Last but not least, look how they brought in the New Year…

Join us in wishing Jeannie Mai the happiest of birthdays and may God continue to bless the Jenkins household. More gorgeous shots of Jeezy’s lady below.

