Entertainment

A Dreamgirl: Celebrating Jennifer Hudson’s 44th Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos

Published on September 12, 2025

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

When it comes to all around talent, there are few in the industry who can hold a candle to Jennifer Hudson! In honor of her special day, continue reading to check out some of her most stunning photos.

With the help of her late grandmother Julia, the Chicago, Illinois native began singing in the church choir and doing community theater at the age of 7. At 20, Hudson signed her first recording contract with Righteous Records, a Chicago-based independent record label. She was later released from a five year contract with the label so that she could appear on American Idol in 2004.

Although she only finished seventh on the show, being a finalist skyrocketed Hudson into superstardom. Her newfound fame helped her land the role of Effie White, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the 2006 film Dreamgirls. This feat made her the youngest African-American to win in a competitive acting category. She then signed to Arista Records and released her self-titled debut studio album in 2008. Hudson went on to win the Grammy Award for Best R&B album.

Since that time, Hudson has continued to reach incredible heights. She won another Grammy in 2017 for Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple. In 2021, she received a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on Baby Yaga, where she was a co-producer and voice actress. Early in 2022, after winning a Tony Award for A Strange Loop, she became just the 17th entertainer and only the second African American woman in history to reach legendary EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status. Now in very rare company, there seems to be nothing that the ultra talented superstar can’t do. On this special day three years ago, Hudson’s own daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show launched on FOX. The show features celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront. The show has been gold in its first three years, similar to everything else she has ever touched. Today, we celebrate an iconic Queen! Check out some of our favorite photos of Jennifer Hudson on her 44th lap around the sun. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JHUD!!!

1. SUPER BOWL FLOW

Source:iamjhud

2. STUNNING

Source:iamjhud

3. LIVING LUXURIOUS

Source:iamjhud

4. MET GALA MAMA

Source:iamjhud

5. DRIPPED IN DOLCE

Source:iamjhud

6. GOAT TALK

Source:iamjhud

7. IN STYLE

Source:iamjhud

8. FACE BY OLAY

Source:iamjhud

9. CHICAGO GIRL

Source:iamjhud

10. BLACK EXCELLENCE

2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Cocktails Source:Getty

11. GLAMOUROUS

Source:iamjhud

12. ALL BLACK EVERYTHING

Source:iamjhud

13. SHOW READY

Source:iamjhud

14. CHICAGO’S FINEST

Source:iamjhud

15. 1 OF 1

Source:iamjhud

16. GOLDEN GIRL

Source:iamjhud

17. HER SHADE OF RED

Source:iamjhud

18. ACTUALLY EVERY COLOR IS HERS

Source:iamjhud

19. GIVIN’ US THE BLUES

Source:iamjhud

20. SERVIN’ FACE

Source:iamjhud

21. RENAISSANCE FLOWS

Source:iamjhud

22. FLAWLESS

Source:iamjhud

23. BREATHTAKING

Source:iamjhud

24. SHININ’

Source:iamjhud

25. THE PRINCESS OF SOUL

Source:iamjhud

26. FASHION KILLA

Source:iamjhud

27. BLACK DON’T CRACK!

Source:iamjhud

28. HAPPY PLACE

Source:iamjhud

29. EFFIE!

Source:iamjhud

30. IMMACULATE FACECARD

Source:iamjhud

31. RETURN OF THE RED

Source:iamjhud

32. MAJESTIC

Source:iamjhud

33. BEAUTY PERSONIFIED

Source:iamjhud

34. SPREAD LOVE

Source:iamjhud

35. 45???

Source:iamjhud

