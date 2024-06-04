Comfort Is Essential: Jhené Aiko Stars In SKIMS Newest Campaign Ahead Of Her Upcoming ‘The Magic Hour’ Tour

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This week (June 3rd), SKIMS unveiled six-time GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, poet and mother of two, Jhené Aiko, as the star of its latest campaign ahead of her upcoming tour, The Magic Hour. Henrik Purienne, the South African photographer known for his atmospheric photography and vintage aesthetic, shot the campaign, capturing Jhené’s graceful aura as she poses in SKIMS cotton tees, shorts and panties against the striking desert natural backdrop.

“This was such a beautiful campaign to star in. As a longtime customer and genuine fan of the brand, I’m honored that SKIMS asked me to be part of it,” shared Jhené Aiko. “My outfits on stage can often be very intricate and restrictive, but when I’m at home with my family or traveling on the road, comfort is essential. SKIMS Cotton styles provide me with the perfect solutions for my everyday life.”

“Jhené’s presence adds a calm yet dynamic layer to the campaign that reflects the comfort and ease of SKIMS Cotton Rib and Cotton Jersey collections,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “She’s one of my favorite artists so I’m honored to have her star in our SKIMS Cotton campaign ahead of her Magic Hour Tour that starts this month!”

SKIMS Cotton Rib is made from soft, natural fibers in elevated lounge pieces for comfort and ease. SKIMS Cotton Jersey features elevated foundational pieces, designed in a super soft and stretchy jersey fabric for all day comfort and wear.

Jhené is seen wearing SKIMS Cotton Rib Cami, Tank and Tee, and SKIMS Cotton Jersey Boy Short, Cheeky Tanga and more, all in soft, muted color-ways that are perfect for the summer. SKIMS Cotton Rib and SKIMS Cotton Jersey collections are available at SKIMS.com.

Check out some photos of Jhené for the new campaign below!