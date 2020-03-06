We’ll Miss You: Judge Lynn’s Silliest Instagram Moments

This week, Judge Lynn announced she’s leaving Divorce Court after a thirteen year reign on the series and while we’re sad to see her go, we’re happy to hear she’s got some big plans following her departure. The details of her next endeavor are not yet available, but Judge Lynn did say we’ll be hearing from her “sooner rather than later.”

“I couldn’t wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me,” the lawyer, author, arbitrator, and television personality said via Instagram. “I’ve left Divorce Court. We’ve parted ways. I had thirteen great years. It was time to move on. They found a replacement — Judge Faith. She’s good looking and she’s smart and she’s capable and I think she’ll take Divorce Court to another level.”

ALSO: Meg Thee Stallion’s “B.I.T.C.H” Now Takes On Deeper Meaning As 1501 Is Denied Request To Block Suga

In her announcement, Judge Lynn went on to ask fans to give Judge Faith a chance. She also thanked Divorce Court and the executive producers behind the show.

To celebrate Judge Lynn’s tenure we gathered some of her silliest IG moments. She’s always been a tough, but fair judge who made a lasting impression on those who entered her courtroom — but, she’s also got a goofy side. We’ll miss you Judge Lynn and we’re looking forward to supporting your next endeavor, whatever and wherever that may be!