The Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed: Fans React To Mariah Carey’s Surprise Appearance On Kai Cenat’s ‘Mafiathon 3’ Twitch Stream

On September 1st, Kai Cenat kicked off Mafiathon 3, the highly anticipated return of his marathon-style Twitch subathon. Known for its nonstop chaos, celebrity appearances, and viral dares, this year’s edition has already delivered some unforgettable moments. The stream opened with Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West, who pulled off a shocking prank when Kim threw a glass-top table that shattered live on stream. Other wild highlights have included Michael B. Jordan daring Kai to get a haircut mid-stream, xQc suggesting he “explode the house,” and many more streamer antics mixed with charitable efforts. It’s been a great way to show that Mafiathon has evolved into more than just entertainment, as it is now a pop culture spectacle.
The biggest shocker so far came last night (September 2), when none other than Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance, instantly sending the internet into a frenzy. She joined Kai around 9 PM PST, and the chat exploded with excitement as clips spread across social media.
During her time on the stream, Kai jokingly asked for extravagant gifts like $1 million and a Lamborghini. Mariah playfully replied, “It’s possible,” sending the room into disarray. She also revealed the album cover for her upcoming project Here For It All, set to release on September 26th, giving fans an exclusive first look at one of the most unexpected promo moments of the year.
Mariah didn’t just stop at playful banter, though. The 5x Grammy Award winner also took a more heartfelt approach as she offered motivational words to Kai and his audience. Carey told viewers to “hold on to hope,” “pray when they need to,” and to “never let anyone put them down.” She even connected with younger fans by naming SZA as one of her favorite artists. The appearance struck a balance between fun and meaningful, showing how streaming culture can mix chaos with genuine inspiration.
Fans’ reaction online highlighted just how impactful the crossover was. Many praised Mariah as a “GOAT” and called her presence iconic, saying she brought back ’90s diva energy that the streaming space rarely sees. Others were skeptical, questioning why a legend like Mariah Carey would appear on a Twitch subathon, with some suggesting she didn’t need the clout. Regardless of mixed opinions, the moment underscored how Mafiathon 3 has transcended Twitch to become a cultural event where streaming, celebrity, and music collide in real time.
Check out the stream above and some fan reactions below!
