For Better Or Worse: These Sweet Photos Of KimYe Suggest They’ll Always Be Thick As Thieves

Posted 14 hours ago

Kanye West is making headlines after some pretty explosive tweets about his kids, mother-in-law Kris Jenner, wife Kim Kardashian, and friend and peer Meek Mill.

An alarming message about ‘Ye trying to divorce Kim ever since she met with Meek about “prison reform” stood amongst the now-deleted tweets. Kanye also referred to Kris as Kris Jong-Un and more. In a statement posted to her Instagram stories, Kim addressed the issue at hand, reminding the media that her husband has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star began. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

See her full statement below.

It seems Kim is standing by her man, in sickness and in health, as she made sure to sign the note “Kim Kardashian West.” We are praying for Kanye’s health at this time and have gathered some photos of the couple during happier moments. See those below.

1. KimYe at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Ann... Source:WENN

2. Front row for Balmain at Paris Fashion Week.

Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 Source:Getty

3. Kim K. hosts The New Year’s Eve Countdown At 1 OAK Nightclub.

Kim Kardashian Hosts The New Year's Eve Countdown At 1 OAK Nightclub At The Mirage In Las Vegas Source:Getty

4. KimYe in London.

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 9, 2012 Source:Getty

5. Never happier.

Kim Kardashian Hosts The New Year's Eve Countdown At 1 OAK Nightclub At The Mirage In Las Vegas Source:Getty

6. All smiles at the 2013 Met Gala.

"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

7. Super throwback.

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012 Source:Getty

8. The 2014 GQ Awards.

The GQ Awards 2014 Source:WENN

9. Front row for Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week.

Givenchy - Front Row - PFW F/W 2013 Source:Getty

10. What y’all giggling about?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out in Paris Source:WENN

11. Hand in hand in London.

Celebrity Sightings By Will - 2012 Source:Getty

12. All good.

Celebrity Sightings By Will - 2012 Source:Getty

13. Courtside at the 69th NBA All-Star Game.

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside Source:Getty

14. Too sweet.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 2, 2020 Source:Getty

15. All in the family.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 21, 2019 Source:Getty

16. Red carpet cuddles.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West at arriv... Source:WENN

17. Whispering sweet nothings.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West at arriv... Source:WENN
