Coupled Up Kae: Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Boyfriend Victor Cruz

Over the weekend, Karrueche celebrated her 32nd birthday in true quarantine style — posting bikini shots from home, while the world wished her a happy, happy birthday through Instagram.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. definitely a weird one but I’m blessed. I’m alive.. I’m present.. I’m loved.. I can’t complain!,” Kae wrote on one of three fashion shots, in which she can be seen sporting an oversized straw hat and Fendi two-piece.

ICYMI, Karrueche’s celebrity bestie, Christina Milian, sent her a sweet shoutout.

“She’s the Yin to my Yang, the Ketchup to my Mustard, Thelma to my Louise, Wifey, Best Friend, 💨 Buddy, Foodie, Fattie, and has a 🧡of gold,” the Falling Inn Love actress wrote. “I can always count on her for a good time! I wish we could hang out more these days but ‘Hey, this too shall pass!’ Looking back at all our pictures it only reminds me of all the great times we’ve had.. @karrueche I’m sending you a million hugs and awkward kisses on your quarantine birthday! I’m proud of you and the woman you’ve become and can’t wait to make more memories with you! Happy Birthday B**sh!!!!!!”

Tina Turn Up wasn’t the only high profile name to shout Kae out — of course boyfriend Victor Cruz joined in on the love. “Just taking a moment to wish my baby a Happy Birthday,” he wrote. “Your humility, intelligence, patience and selflessness are just a few qualities that made me fall in love with you. Enjoy your special day and I can’t wait to spend 100 more birthdays together. Preferably next to each other and out of quarantine lol. Love you.”

Kae’s right — she’s blessed, she’s loved, and she’s in love. More photos of our fave wearing her heart on her sleeve with Victor Cruz below.