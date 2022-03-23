Kehlani’s Daughter Turns 3: A Gallery Of Her & Adeya’s Cutest Moments

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Kehlani’s daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White turns three years old. She shares a sentimental message on social media celebrating the birth of her adorable little toddler.

On March 23, 2019, Kehlani gave birth to her in the comfort of her home. Since then, the singer occasionally shares moments of love and joy with her little bundle of joy on social media. According to Kehlani’s most recent post shared today (Mar. 23), Adeya is her “greatest love of all.” She goes on to detail her daughter’s many talents describing her as, “the best dancer, singer, scientist,” and so on.

Kehlani absolutely adores her baby girl and she also says she can’t wait to throw her the “illest princess rockstar pirate party” when she returns home. The singer and songwriter affectionately calls her “bear.”

In the post, there are multiple photos and videos of Adeya’s cutest moments with a caption that reads:

“3 years of the greatest love of all. i can’t believe you are 3 years old DeyBear. i can’t believe i get to be apart of your incredible life. a life full of princesses, dragons, fairies, mermaids, pirate ships, rockets, and Strawberry Planets. i can’t believe i get to go sleep listening to you propped up on my chest saying “i love the universe!” i can’t believe i get to wake up to kisses and “i love your smile”s in your soft voice. how lucky is everyone around you to experience the wonder that you are. the most kind hearted, compassionate, silly little person… most days i am just your student, watching in awe as you adventure into the big ole strange world. you are the best dancer, singer, scientist, inventor i know. the best author, photographer, painter. you can do anything you want, be whoever you feel, as long as you love it. love is what you do best. thank you for being my very best friend, there isn’t anyone or anything i love more. i didn’t think i’d ever be missing a birthday due to work, but you say “i understand. mommy is at work!” and we have hand shaken and pinky swore on the illest princess rockstar pirate party when i get home. TO THE MOON AND BACK AROUND, BEAR! 3 SEASON! 👯‍♀️.”

Happy Birthday, Adeya! Check out a gallery of her and Kehlani’s cutest moments below.