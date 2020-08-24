If You Were A Kid In 2001, These Black Action Heroes Were Probably Your Everything

This week, nostalgic hearts were surely afloat when it was announced that a live-action version of Static Shock was in development.

According to Shadow and Act, filmmaker and comic book writer Reginald Hudlin made the announcement during the Milestone Media panel at DC FanDome. The project is part of DC Comics’ revitalization of Milestone Media. The rollout will include a new Static Shock digital comic series aimed for February 2021, an original Static Shock graphic novel, and possibly an animated movie as well.

The original Static Shock animated series made its debut in the year 2000. If you were a kid in the early 2000s and action content was your thing, you’d know how groundbreaking the era was, not just for superhero or action content, but also in terms of representation.

More Black characters were becoming the leads of T.V. shows and movies. In retrospect, it was apart of a wave that eventually died down and, once again, Black people had to fight for representation in the 2010s. However, the characters that were birthed in the 2000s definitely set the groundwork for Black creatives today. Now that Black issues have reached a global spotlight like never before, there’s no telling the different kinds of Black heroes who will pop up within the next 10 years.

Since 2001 seemed to be the year when Black heroes were either having their last run or just starting their journey, it seems like a good year to celebrate all the Black heroes who were in T.V. and film. Check out the highlights below.