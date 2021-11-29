Kim K. & North West Debut Joint TikTok Account — Check Out Their Cutest Videos So Far

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Kim Kardashian has been having so much fun with her baby girl North West over the holidays.

In case you missed it, the famous mother-daughter duo started their own joint TikTok account on November 26, the day after Thanksgiving. Since then, they’ve uploaded more than 30 clips, all of which are super cute. In the latest one, shared yesterday, North is seen with her little sister and cousins instead of her mom. The quick TikTok, which has nearly 2 million views already, shows North, Chicago, Penelope, and True as they embark on a “Golf cart riiiiiiide!”

Watch below and keep scrolling for more of Nori’s cutest TikTok moments.

In other West family news, Kanye West seems to have every intention of staying married to his wife — even though Kim filed for divorce earlier this year and is rumored to be dating Pete Davidson.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Ye said in a clip posted to his Instagram account on Thanksgiving. “I take accountability for my actions,” he added, before going on to list the bevy of mistakes he’s made as a husband over the years.

On her end, Kim is still spending a lot of time with her comedian bae, Pete. They were even spotted having a breakfast date this past Saturday at the Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. We don’t know who Kim K. will end up with when it’s all said and done, but we do know we want more of their family TikToks.