Subscribe
Entertainment

Kimora Lee Simmons Returns To Reality TV In ‘Kimora: Back In the Fab Lane’

Published on November 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

kimora-lee-simmons-back-in-the-fab-lane

Source: Courtesy / Versant Media

 

Kimora Lee Simmons is reclaiming her throne as reality TV royalty. After nearly 15 years off the air, the original Life in the Fab Lane queen is making her grand return with Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane this Winter. Read more and find out what to expect from the reality series inside.

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane will premiere Tuesday, December 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on E! And yes, she brought the whole family along for the ride.

According to People, the new series picks up with Kimora juggling life as a mogul, model, and mom of five: Ming, 25; Aoki, 23; Kenzo, 16; Gary, 15; and Wolfe, 10.

“I know you missed me!” Kimora teases in the trailer, before declaring, “Sorry I left you all, but I’m back now.”

Produced by Hartbeat, with Kevin Hart, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Luke Kelly-Clyne among the executive producers, the new series promises a front row seat to Kimora’s fabulously chaotic world. From overseeing her iconic Baby Phat brand to raising her five children as a single mom, the 50-year-old fashion powerhouse shows fans that her hustle is stronger than ever.

In the first look trailer, Kimora calls herself “a luxury hoarder” and “the mom, the dad, the CFO,” showing fans a glimpse of her life beyond the designer handbags and red carpets. Her daughters, Ming and Aoki — both Harvard graduates and models in their own right — are now stepping into their own entrepreneurial eras, collaborating with their mother on new ventures.

“She’s like Superwoman,” Aoki gushes. Ming adds that Kimora is “definitely a momager.”

E!’s official press release teases that fans will see Kimora managing her fashion empire, attending her sons’ championship games, and navigating her next chapter as an empowered, independent woman.

“Between dealing with the whims of her top model daughters and celebrating major milestones, Kimora’s world is even more fabulous and outrageous than ever before,” it reads.

For longtime fans, Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane feels like a full-circle moment. The original series captured the rise of an icon who balanced motherhood and mogul-hood long before “girl boss” became a trend. Now, Kimora’s back to remind everyone that the blueprint was hers all along.

Check out the trailer below:

Mark your calendars as Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane premieres Tuesday, December 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Check out the first look images of the cast below:

RELATED: ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean & Isaiah John Coming To FX & Hulu

1. Kimora Lee Simmons

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images Source:Versant Media

The Queen is back.

2. Ming

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images Source:Versant Media

The eldest in charge. 

3. Aoki

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images Source:Versant Media

Fun and fabulous.

4. Kenzo

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images Source:Versant Media

Baby boy all grown up.

5. Gary

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images Source:Versant Media

Looking dapper and all smiles.

6. Jayden

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images Source:Versant Media

Stylish like his mom and siblings.

7. Wolfie

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images Source:Versant Media

We know the youngest is runnin’ it.

8. E!’S ‘KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE’ Debuts Soon

E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images Source:Versant Media

Who’s watching?

Related Tags

Celebrity news Newsletter reality tv

Stories From Our Partners

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

Ebony Power 100

Pretty & Powerful: Hollywood Heavyweights Stun On The Red Carpet At The EBONY Power 100 Gala

Bossip
Hampton University Homecoming hotties

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Slayyyed By The Sea At Homecoming 2025

Bossip
NBA 2K League Draft

NBA 2K League Is Back, But Things Will Be Much Different

Hip-Hop Wired
2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1

D'Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Steve Carless
Entertainment

Warner Records President Of A&R Says Beyoncé’s Beloved ‘Manager’ Blue Ivy Convinced Her To Make ‘Brown Skin Girl’ A Single

Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum
5 Items
Entertainment

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland’s AI Artist TaTa

Abbott Elementary
10 Items
Entertainment

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

The Trilogy Comes To An End: Summer Walker Teases Her New Album ‘Finally Over It’

"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
2 Items
News

Dame Dash Explains His Cam’ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

Eddie Murphy In 'Dr. Dolittle 2' | What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025
12 Items
Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close