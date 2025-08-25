Subscribe
MAMBA DAY: 24 Photos To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

Published on August 25, 2025

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

When speaking on the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, there is no way a list can be compiled without mentioning the legendary Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant!

The son of former NBA player Joe Bryant, he was born in Philadelphia and partly raised in Italy. After being recognized as the top American high school basketball player while at Philadelphia’s Lower Merion, he declared for the 1996 NBA Draft. He was taken with the 13th selection by the Charlotte Hornets then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The rest was history.

The Black Mamba went on to play his whole career (20 seasons) for the franchise. During his tenure with the team, he became one of the most decorated players of all-time. In his illustrious career, Bryant won five NBA championships (with two Finals MVPs), was the 2008 Most Valuable Player, was an 18 time All-Star (with 4 MVPs), a 15-time member of the All-NBA Team and a 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team. He also led the league in scoring twice and ranks fourth in league all-time regular season and postseason scoring. After his untimely passing, he was voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 and named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. On top of all of his basketball accomplishments, he also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for the film Dear Basketball (2017).

Bean’s legacy is one that will live on forever. His family, former/current players and his millions of fans continue to carry on the Mamba Mentality that Kobe lived his life with. His numbers will also forever live in the rafters as he became the first player ever to have two numbers retired. Although his birthday is on August 23rd (he would have been 47 this year), 8 years ago, the city of Los Angeles declared 8/24 Kobe Bryant Day. To pay homage to one of the greatest of all time, we put together a gallery of some of our favorite photos of him. HAPPY BELATED BIRTH & MAMBA DAY TO KOBE BRYANT! Share your favorite Bean moments in the comment section!

1. OSCAR!

Source:kobebryant

2. FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

3. THEE DYNAMIC DUO

Source:kobebryant

4. SUPPORTING THE W

Source:Lakers

5. 5 TIME CHAMPION

Kobe Bryant hoists the Larry O'Brien Trophy during the Lakers' celebration of their 16th NBA champi Source:Getty

6. BLACK MAMBA

Source:kobebryant

7. MAMBACITA

Source:kobebryant

8. MIRROR MATCH

Jordan talks with Bryant Source:Getty

9. DRAFT NIGHT

Source:kobebryant

10. MUSE

Kobe Bryant Source:Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune

11. HERMANOS

Source:kobebryant

12. GOLD MEDALIST

Source:kobebryant

13. UNSTOPPABLE

Source:NBAMemes

14. FOREVER LOVE

Source:kobebryant

15. CHAMPAGNE PAIN

Source:hilla_tm

16. HOW?

Source:NBAMemes

17. GOATS

Source:kobebryant

18. WINNING TIME

Source:kobebryant

19. WAY UP!

Source:BallisPsych

20. PASSING THE TORCH

Source:kobebryant

21. MAMBA OUT

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers Source:Getty

22. Young Bean

Source:kobehighlight

23. #GIRLDAD

Source:kobemurals

24. FOREVER

Source:SportsCenter

